Independence Day 2024: Ideas to dress in the hues of the Tricolour

The colours that feature on our exalted Tricolour — saffron, blue on white and green — signify the indomitable spirit of India’s struggle to attain freedom and sovereignty. On India’s 78th Independence Day, soaking in the resplendence of these hues, you, too, can utilise their versatility as you incorporate them in your fits. From celebrating Indian handloom to taking the fashion game up a notch with dramatic sleeves, here’s how to combine the timelessness that both fashion and patriotism stand for. We serve up inspiration on flaunting the hues of the beloved Tricolour in the most voguish way.

Ecstatic in saffron

Shinata Chauhan in Quod by Ikshit Pande

Saffron signifies strength and courage. Model Shinata Chauhan looks angelic in this dress featuring leg of mutton sleeves from Quod by Ikshit Pande. The dress has been paired with pink stockings from Theater, for that perfect colour blocking, and red heels, to round off the look. A handcrafted headband with pearl detailing adds to the carnivalesque whimsy of this look.

A vision in white

Saurang Sharma in Quod

Nail monotone dressing in a long shirt featuring leg of mutton sleeves paired with lacey trousers — like model Saurang Sharma. His Swarovski neckpiece in peacock blue from Voyce Jewellery provides a striking accent, as do the marigold garlands he carries. Nothing like an all-white outfit with undulating textural details and the odd pop of colour, to reflect your serene state of mind.

Beauteous brocade

Kapil Bishnoi in Suket Dhir

A quietly stunning take on the ebullient saffron — is this brocade silk bandhgala from Suket Dhir. Take a cue from model Kapil Bishnoi, who amps its regal splendour up with a white garland. Layer up with a silk robe in green, like the one lying at his side. Green highlights on the cheeks complete the inspiration behind the look.

Blue deeper than indigo

Abhishek Singh in Suket Dhir

Beyond the three strips on the flag, the Ashoka Chakra (the blue wheel in the centre) can elevate your drip by a lot. Model Abhishek Singh opts for a printed trench coat in silk and matching pants, layering it further with a white cape. The marigold flowers round off the look in the most gorgeous way.

Trendy textile

Manavi Singh in Akaaro

Pay homage to India’s rich textile legacy in an indigo dress made of handspun cotton, featuring dramatic sleeves, from Akaaro by Gaurav Jai Gupta. Model Manavi Singh spruces the look up with an embellished yellow corset belt and oxidised neckpieces from Meera Jaipur.

Credits

Creative direction and styling: Akshay Kaushal

Photographer: Abhinav Bhandari

Hair and makeup: Amita Juneja

Models: Shinata Chauhan (TSS), Manavi Singh (Blunt Creatives), Saurang Sharma (Anon Models), Kapil Bishnoi and Abhishek Singh

Wardrobe: Suket Dhir, Akaaro and Quod by Ikshit Pande

Jewellery: Voyce Jewellery, meera jaipur

Shoes: Jeetinder Sandhu

Location courtesy: Van Bhoj by Ecoplore