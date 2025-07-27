India Couture Week 2025: Suneet Varma and Roseroom celebrate femininity
Two designers, one muse: the female form reigned on Day 2 of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025.
Isha Jajodia, a relatively new name in the couture scene and veteran Suneet Varma brought their interpretations of femininity to the runway on Day 2 of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. Though distinct in style, both designers celebrated the sensuality and softness of the female form through collections that felt like poetic expressions of their imagination.
Isha’s collection Whispers Of Love To Myself, for her label Roseroom, was a tender ode to her own self. European romanticism came through in sculpted lace corsets, bustled skirts, and veiled capes crafted from Chantilly lace, tulle, and organza. However, there was a sense of déjà vu, as the silhouettes and the lace drama were reminiscent of her last year’s ICW showcase.
Suneet Varma’s collection Sehr brought a theatrical flair with iconic ’60s and ’70s Bollywood music setting the mood as models glided on the runway. His designs struck a balance between sensuality and craftsmanship, offering fresh silhouettes that stood out. While the dramatic headgear may have overwhelmed some specators, they added a bold, statement-making edge in keeping with the show’s theatrical tone.