India Couture Week 2025: Suneet Varma and Roseroom celebrate femininity

Isha Jajodia, a relatively new name in the couture scene and veteran Suneet Varma brought their interpretations of femininity to the runway on Day 2 of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. Though distinct in style, both designers celebrated the sensuality and softness of the female form through collections that felt like poetic expressions of their imagination. A glimpse of day 2 at Hyundai India Couture Week 2025.

Isha’s collection Whispers Of Love To Myself, for her label Roseroom, was a tender ode to her own self. European romanticism came through in sculpted lace corsets, bustled skirts, and veiled capes crafted from Chantilly lace, tulle, and organza. However, there was a sense of déjà vu, as the silhouettes and the lace drama were reminiscent of her last year’s ICW showcase.

Suneet Varma’s collection Sehr brought a theatrical flair with iconic ’60s and ’70s Bollywood music setting the mood as models glided on the runway. His designs struck a balance between sensuality and craftsmanship, offering fresh silhouettes that stood out. While the dramatic headgear may have overwhelmed some specators, they added a bold, statement-making edge in keeping with the show’s theatrical tone.