Cricket’s new sparkle: Indian players win T20 World Cup dripping in diamonds; take a look

Abhishek is also rather fond of his Van Cleef, sporting a Vintage Alhambra Green Malachite Gold Bracelet with 5 motifs, which retails for a whopping ₹5,20,000 – ₹5,80,000.

Jeweller and influencer Dhrumit Merulia recently detailed the craftsmanship behind the piece. The necklace features 48 cushion-shaped diamonds, each weighing roughly 50 cents, set in approximately 42 grams of 18-karat gold. Paired with sleek diamond studs, the look merges red-carpet luxury with elite sport.

Among the players leading this style shift is Abhishek Sharma. While his performance this season didn't quite hit the mark, Abhishek has developed a recognisable off-field and on-field signature: a diamond tennis necklace that mirrors his bold playing style.

When the Indian squad wins a high-stakes final by a commanding margin, the world notices more than just the scoreboard. During India’s recent clash against the New Zealand national cricket team at the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad, the team’s performance once again highlighted their dominance. But under the stadium lights, another trend caught attention—luxury jewellery worn confidently on the cricket pitch, signalling a new era of athlete branding.

Hardik Pandya’s signature “ice” If Abhishek represents the emerging wave of cricket style, Hardik Pandya remains its most recognisable face. Hardik's trademark look often includes solitaire earrings that have become a staple of his public image. For the latest tournament, the all-rounder opted for 3-carat princess-cut diamond studs. Estimated to be worth around ₹50 lakh, the earrings have become as much a part of Pandya’s identity.

The cricketer has also long shown a preference for Richard Mille timepieces. For the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand last night, he opted for a different label on his wrist — Favre Leuba’s first skeletonised model, the Chief Skeleton Ref. 00.20105.103.02.302.

The watch features a 40 mm cushion-shaped case crafted from 316L stainless steel. Its skeletonised dial reveals the intricate mechanics within, highlighted by bridges and components finished in 4N 18K gold. Blue accents run along the minute track, complemented by a matching blue FKM rubber strap that adds a contemporary touch to the design. In the current market, the timepiece is priced at ₹3,89,000.

The cricketer has also added a new piece to his ever-growing jewellery collection — a locket bearing the initial “M”, widely seen as a tribute to his girlfriend, model Mahieka Sharma.