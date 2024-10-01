International Day Of Older Persons: For these elder models in India, age is on their side

Inclusivity is the buzzword in today’s world, and the fashion industry is also slowly but steadily breaking social conventions around age. At the recent Milan Fashion Week, Italian clothing label Sunnei chose elderly models to walk down the runway to showcase their 10th-year collection. Elder models in India(Photos: Instagram)

One of the older models from Sunnei’s recent collection showcase at Milan Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram)

Age is just a number for many elderly models. The late American businesswoman and fashion designer, Iris Apfel, proved it in an iconic way when she signed a modelling contract with global agency IMG at the age of 97 in 2019. Back home, many older models like Daljit Sean Singh, Dinesh Mohan, Dr Gita Prakash, Mukta Singh, and Sapnaa Datta are making noise after midlife.

Daljit Sean Singh(Photo: Instagram)

After trying modelling in his early twenties, which didn’t work out, Singh, who is now 55 years old, shares, “I decided to come back to it when I was 44 and everything fell into place. It was something I had always wanted to do.”

Dr Gita Prakash(Photo: Instagram)

As for Dr Prakash, her modelling career started on a note that sounds straight out of a movie. The 69-year-old narrates, “In 2012, an Italian photographer visited the hospital where I was working and said to me, ‘I love the look of your face. Next time I shoot, I’m going to take you’. Back then, a 57-year-old, I laughed it off but a few months later, he contacted me and that led to a Tarun Tahiliani shoot.”

Mukta Singh(Photo: Instagram)

Being older has helped in their journey as models, feel some. For example, 62-year-old Mukta Singh credits her career to early greying. After getting tired of colouring her hair from her teens, she embraced her silver head at the age of 58 and that turned in her favour. She adds, “Sometimes, I work with young models who are groomed by modelling agencies. So, they have an edge over me. But then, at shoots, people have a slightly more relaxed attitude towards us.”

Actor Ratna Pathak Shah walked the runway at the March 2024 edition of Lakmé Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram)

Dr Parakash agrees: “With age, I’ve learned to let my hair down and lose inhibitions. There are fewer responsibilities and modelling allows me to do things which I love, like travelling. Also, I’m always surrounded by vibrant energy because they’re all young, hot and happening, so I enjoy it.”

A designer’s father opened the show at LFW (Photo: Instagram)

All’s not easy, there are also some bumpy challenges in this field. Dr Prakash says, “As a doctor, I have to constantly juggle between seeing my patients and travelling for shoots. But since I’m at an age where I’m doing this because I want to and not because I have to, I enjoy the process.” For Mukta, the challenge is “the stereotype that we are sometimes boxed into, especially with film ads”. She explains, “With some brands, we are celebrated as a woman of substance but with others, we are often placed in the typical mother or grandmother roles. It’s time the Indian industry also celebrates individuality. Having said that, we have come a far way as an industry.”