It’s oxblood season again

The once-viral oxblood lip is back in focus, bringing deeper, moodier shades into beauty conversations once again. After several seasons dominated by nudes and barely-there makeup, colour is gradually returning to the spotlight. First came flushed blush and glossy lids; now, the statement lip is making a comeback, led by oxblood. The comeback of oxblood is strongly connected to nostalgia.

The dark lip that went viral The wine-toned shade is not new. Oxblood — a deep red with brown undertones — was a defining beauty trend of the late 2010s, appearing across social media, fashion campaigns, and red carpets before minimalist makeup pushed it aside.

Richa Agarwal, makeup and beauty expert, says, “People are getting bored with only nude and minimal makeup looks and are again experimenting with richer, bolder lip colours that instantly make the face look more glamorous and powerful. Darker lips also photograph very well, which is why they are trending on Instagram, red carpets, fashion shoots and beauty reels.”