Red alert! The 2026 fashion parade is off to a fiery start: It-girls make a case
Red is dominating carpets and wardrobes - your cue to start dressing fiery!
2026 is the year of the fire horse and it-girls the world over seem to be taking to the cosmic brief pretty fiercely.
Half a month into the year and it's not too hard to see the colour of the hour potentially imprinting itself onto the fashion scene with subtle rebellion. And looking at the lineup ahead - it's not hard to say that red is royal this winter.
Kate Middleton
The most recent all-red spotting this week has been of Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton at the Windsor Castle. There to greet the members of England’s women’s rugby team, the Red Roses, Kate kept to theme, turning out in a Welsh red Alexander McQueen set. The asymmetric crepe blazer added structure to her frame with the narrow bootcut trousers taking care of the flair. Red Gianvito Rossi pumps and delicate vintage pearl earrings from Katherine James plus an Auree Bali birthstone necklace completed the look.
Bella Hadid
Supermodel Bella Hadid turned out for the premiere of FX's The Beauty in New York City last night, stunning in a Schiaparelli ensemble. The piece was statement in itself with criss-crossing satin and net diamond-shaped panels. What truly stood out though, were the molded breasts, an anatomical signature from the couture house. Frosted fingers, nude matte makeup and a slick back bun completed her look.
Jennie
Custom Maison Margiela was the order of the day for K-pop icon Jennie as she stepped out for the 40th Golden Disc Awards in Taiwan, earlier in the week. A super sculpted corset gave way to flowing pleats, the half-gloves on her arms trailing into a cape. Her signature centre-parted pin straight hair and a stunning diamond and ruby neckpiece completed her look.
Alicia Silverstone
Bugonia star Alicia Silverstone ditched the sea of black and white at the Golden Globes this year, opting for a classic silhouette. Her Nicole + Felicia number carried a sweetheart bust with a slight plunge, a boned-in corset and mermaid-esque ruching around the legs ending in a flair. Side swept locks and dainty diamond pieces made for the final details.
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney made as sophisticated a comeback as possible to the Golden Globes red carpet after a decade-long hiatus. And her pick for the night was a vintage Balmain number dating back to the couture house's Fall 1957 collection. Coral red and ruched, its sweetheart neckline was followed by a torso-defining stretch eventually falling into a draped skirt with a slightly flared hem. The human rights barrister and wife to actor George Clooney accessorised her look with the Jimmy Choo Mini Diamond clutch and Cartier jewellery.
So is red the new black?