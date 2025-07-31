JJ Valaya celebrates 33 years in fashion with a spectacular grand finale

The Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 came to a close with a spectacular showcase by the czar of Indian couture, JJ Valaya, presenting his collection, East. Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan walk the ramp for JJ Valaya.

The fashion show dazzled with over 300 guests in attendance, turning the evening into a truly star-studded affair. India cricketer Abhishek Sharma kicked off the showcase in an embroidered floral kurta paired with a bundi adorned with intricate cutdana work. Actor Rahul Dev made an appearance on the ramp alongside his wife, actor Mugdha Godse.

The spectacular finale had actor Rasha Thadani command attention as the showstopper with her flawless walk, while actor Ibrahim Ali Khan set pulses racing with his magnetic presence.

Mini veils stole the spotlight on the ramp, adding an alluring edge to lehengas and anarkalis. Female models also sported turbans, adding a bold twist to traditional silhouettes. Each look was cinematic, a visual spectacle that crafted from rich fabrics and opulent embroidery, a testament to incredible craftsmanship.

This 60-piece collection was thoughtfully designed for brides seeking a lighter, more understated alternative to traditional, larger-than-life veils.

Valaya completes 33 years in fashion this year, and East was a befitting finale to this week of culture and style.