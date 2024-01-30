Jump on the corset trend bandwagon with these casual styles

Once considered a taboo subject, corsets have managed to find a place on the fall/winter runways and in our wardrobes. Breaking the ‘is wearing a corset bad for you?’ myth, this garment has proved to not cause any harm when worn properly and has been embraced by these Bollywood celebs. Ananya Panday in a rustic coloured see-through corset top with a thigh-high slit skirt(Photo: Instagram)

They are no longer worn under the garments or as supportive garments; they are worn to make a style statement. Here, Bollywood divas show how you can create your very own fashion moment.

When in doubt, monochrome it out

Deepika Padukone in a white criss-cross corset top and distressed white denim(Photo: Instagram)

If there is anyone who can pull-off a white-on-white look, it is actor Deepika Padukone. Raising the temperature in a white criss-cross corset top and distressed white denim, Padukone shows us how to ace a corset in a top-to-bottom monochromatic look.

Rustic edgy for the win

Combine a rustic coloured see-through corset top with a thigh-high slit skirt like actor Ananya Panday to add oomph to your look. Elevate it further with a pair of tanned and black knee-high boots for a more edgy chic mood.

Power up with a pantsuit

Sonakshi Sinha powers it up with an all-yellow pantsuit set with a corset blouse(Photo: Instagram)

While corsets were viewed as regressive back in the day, actor Sonakshi Sinha shows us how to power it up with an all-yellow pantsuit set. Looking summer chic as ever, this is perfect for your weekend work to party look this season!

Channel your inner cowgirl

Tara Sutaria in a strapless white bustier corset with black drawstring details(Photo: Instagram)

Featuring a strapless bustier corset with black drawstring details, actor Tara Sutaria looks alluring in this off-white ensemble. Like Sutaria, round off this cowgirl look with a pair of baggy off-white trousers and black heeled combat boots.

Cargo for comfort

Pooja Hegde in a hot pink corset top featuring a sweetheart neckline with white cargo pants (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Oozing comfort yet looking ravishing, actor Pooja Hegde opted for a hot pink corset top featuring a sweetheart neckline with white cargo pants and sneakers for a day look. With chunks of chains, rings, and contour makeup, recreate this look for your Sunday brunch with the girls.

Skirty style statement

Malaika Arora layered her heavily embroidered, laced black corset top with a grey and black fringe skirt and a classic black blazer(Photo: Instagram)

Redefining glamour while making an impactful statement, actor Malaika Arora layered her heavily embroidered, laced black corset top with a grey and black fringe skirt and a classic black blazer. Turn heads with this look on your next night out.