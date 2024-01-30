Jump on the corset trend bandwagon with these casual styles
Originally worn as an undergarment in Victorian times, the corset renaissance is here with a modern twist, as seen in the style of the stars
Once considered a taboo subject, corsets have managed to find a place on the fall/winter runways and in our wardrobes. Breaking the ‘is wearing a corset bad for you?’ myth, this garment has proved to not cause any harm when worn properly and has been embraced by these Bollywood celebs.
They are no longer worn under the garments or as supportive garments; they are worn to make a style statement. Here, Bollywood divas show how you can create your very own fashion moment.
When in doubt, monochrome it out
If there is anyone who can pull-off a white-on-white look, it is actor Deepika Padukone. Raising the temperature in a white criss-cross corset top and distressed white denim, Padukone shows us how to ace a corset in a top-to-bottom monochromatic look.
Rustic edgy for the win
Combine a rustic coloured see-through corset top with a thigh-high slit skirt like actor Ananya Panday to add oomph to your look. Elevate it further with a pair of tanned and black knee-high boots for a more edgy chic mood.
Power up with a pantsuit
While corsets were viewed as regressive back in the day, actor Sonakshi Sinha shows us how to power it up with an all-yellow pantsuit set. Looking summer chic as ever, this is perfect for your weekend work to party look this season!
Channel your inner cowgirl
Featuring a strapless bustier corset with black drawstring details, actor Tara Sutaria looks alluring in this off-white ensemble. Like Sutaria, round off this cowgirl look with a pair of baggy off-white trousers and black heeled combat boots.
Cargo for comfort
Oozing comfort yet looking ravishing, actor Pooja Hegde opted for a hot pink corset top featuring a sweetheart neckline with white cargo pants and sneakers for a day look. With chunks of chains, rings, and contour makeup, recreate this look for your Sunday brunch with the girls.
Skirty style statement
Redefining glamour while making an impactful statement, actor Malaika Arora layered her heavily embroidered, laced black corset top with a grey and black fringe skirt and a classic black blazer. Turn heads with this look on your next night out.