Kangana Ranaut looks regal in a cream saree: How to steal the style

Kangana Ranaut looked elegant in a cream saree from Pankaj S Heritage. The saree was adorned with intricate floral embroidery, adding a subtle touch of opulence. The actor-MP paired it with a statement blouse that blended tradition with a modern twist. Her choice of ruby and gold jewelry contributed to a rich, regal look, adding a layer of sophistication. Her hair was styled in an Old Bollywood-inspired manner, giving the ensemble a classic touch reminiscent of vintage Indian cinema. The understated makeup complemented the overall look, allowing the saree and jewelry to be the focal points, creating an effortlessly graceful appearance.



How to recreate the look?



To recreate Kangana's look, start with a pastel-hued saree adorned with delicate floral embroidery, which mirrors the intricacy of her ensemble. Pair it with a statement blouse, perhaps featuring unique cuts or embellishments, to echo the regal charm of her outfit. An Old Bollywood-inspired hairdo is essential, such as voluminous waves or a sleek bun, to capture the vintage allure and timeless grace that defines this style. For makeup, opt for a natural yet polished look with subtle eyeliner and a nude lip, allowing the saree and accessories to remain the focal points. Complete the ensemble with a statement necklace or elegant pearl strands, and consider adding gold bangles or drop earrings to elevate the sophistication. Don’t forget to choose a matching clutch and embellished footwear to tie the entire look together.

Kangana Ranaut (source: instagram)