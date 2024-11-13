Burgundy for winter? Groundbreaking! Bebo, Alia, Janhvi serve up some fashion inspo for you

We're very much back on the maroon roulette of shades. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor: Get stocked for a burgundy winter ahead(Photos; Instagram)

After it was all about chic reds and silken yellows last winter, the winds seem to be strongly blowing in favour of maroon's elevated, upscale cousin, burgundy. Despite representing a very specific aesthetic, burgundy as a shade, is actually quite versatile and is among the few colours that can easily be layered on itself, or used as a statement piece, in texture or accessory. So before you board the burgundy train for the winter, here are some visual cues to nudge you in the right direction.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor in a Yves Saint Laurent, one-shouldered jumpsuit is a great take on feminine power dressing. And what hardware goes best with the moody burgundy? Gold of course. This is where the drop studs and ring factor in. Clean, classic, simple.

Alia Bhatt

Not really sure if you want to jump right into a big all-burgundy look? Take cue from Gucci house ambassador Alia Bhatt who flaunts her new Gucci Blondie in burgundy and gold. An oversized white button down, baggy jeans and dark shades complete the look. We love a luxe little basic fit, especially on our minimalist poster girl Alia.

And just for reference, Alia too has donned all-burgundy before this. Remember her chic Koffee with Karan appearance with Bebo last season? The slick number is from 16arlington for all those interested.

Sharvari

The newest it girl on the block, Sharvari made her ramp debut earlier this year at the Lakme Fashion Week. Turning showstopper for designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi, Sharvari upped the fashion ante in a gathered satin mini, paired with a bralette and an intricately woven three-dimensional jacket which accurately captured the essence of the show — Loop. High art, we say.

Janhvi Kapoor

Are you like Janhvi Kapoor, not a basic girlie? So take cue from this bedazzled cowl neck lehenga set, the actor took the ramp in earlier this year. The mermaid cut hem of the lehenga and the satin finish of the blouse screams maximalism and we're here for it, especially if the hue is so trend-coded.

Ananya Panday

Easily one of Ananya's chicest looks, this sequined halter neck dress from Alex Perry in burgundy stands symmetrically embellished with deep tone sequins. The burgundy stockings — take note girls — is what makes the monochromatic look, feel like a clean sweep million bucks.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Basic but bomb, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' opted for collared midi with a sexy side slit for one of public appearances. The latex-like vibe of the otherwise fairly conservative cut made for yet another specimen of an all-burgundy look not necessarily being overbearing.

Khushi Kapoor

Is hyper-feminine your vibe? Khushi Kapoor is here to the rescue in this Gauri and Nainika ruffled, tulle midi gown. The burgundy base stands softly splashed with some dark teal interludes, maintaining the burgundy stronghold whilst making the look a smidge more colourful and fun. Burgundy doesn't always need to fell all-business then!

So what's going to be your first burgundy piece for the cold?