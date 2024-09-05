Karishma Tanna and Radhikka Madan in identical outfits at the same event: Who missed the mark?

Imagine the horror of arriving at a glamorous event only to discover you're not the only one wearing the exact same outfit. That's what happened with Karishma Tanna and Radhikka Madan, who recently caused a stir at the Call Me Bae premiere when they both showed up wearing the same outfit. The identical ensemble, a black and white mini dress, sparked discussions among fashion enthusiasts online. Karishma Tanna and Radhika Madan

While both actresses wore the same black-and-white mini dress, the result sparked more ridicule than applause. The internet quickly trolled them, asking, "Who wore it worse?"

Radhikka Madan kept the look simple creating a chic monochrome look. She paired the outfit with minimal accessories and a sleek ponytail for an understated vibe meanwhile Karishma Tanna added her own twist to the look, accessorizing with gold earrings and black heeled boots.

As expected, the twinning moment quickly became a trending topic on social media. Critics didn’t hold back, with comments like "Fashion repeat or fashion flop?" making the rounds. While both tried to salvage the look with accessories, the unfortunate twinning moment made it impossible for either to shine. One user joked, “why does everyone copies her outfit”. Another user said, “Those are different shirt with same weird belt.”