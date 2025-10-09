Karwa Chauth 2025: Last-minute nail art inspiration

Karwa Chauth is as much about devotion as it is about dressing up, and what better way to add a touch of personal style than through your nails? This season, nail art goes beyond the classic reds and golds, blending tradition with trend in the most creative ways. Nail art inspiration to glam up your nails this Karwa Chauth From photo-inspired keepsakes and jhumka embellishments to metallic finishes and wearable nail jewellery, there’s something for every kind of festive mood..



Floral luxe

Floral Nails by Flaunt & Flutter

For those who love a little drama on their fingertips, Petal Luxe by Flaunt & Flutter is pure handcrafted fantasy. Designed by Krisha Belani, Founder and Creative Director, this 3D floral set draws from the designs of vintage jewellery and old-world femininity. Each petal, gem, and embellishment is sculpted to perfection that pairs beautifully with mehendi. With branches in Mumbai, the salon’s signature 3D designs start at 3,000. Kundan couture

Kundan Nail Art by Buyaly Salon

Jewellery meets manicure in this regal Kundan Couture nail art by Satna Sethi, founder of Buyaly Salon, Delhi. Drawing inspiration from bridal lehengas and heirloom accessories, this trend reimagines the timeless beauty of kundan into a wearable, long-lasting nail look. Each gem is carefully bonded with acrylic for a smooth, snag-free finish that stays put for weeks. Just one bejewelled nail can elevate a minimal manicure into a festive statement, perfect for Karwa Chauth or weddings. Prices start at ₹100 per nail, depending on length and embellishment density. Golden memories

Photo Nails By Cuteciles Nail Studio

For those who want their Karwa Chauth nails to tell a story, Cuteicles Nails Studio in Delhi delivers just that. This golden chrome set by Nishtha Kalra blends glam with heartfelt sentiment through customised photo nail art; a playful way to carry cherished memories right at your fingertips. “It’s not just nail art, it’s a keepsake,” says Nishtha. Each set takes about an hour to perfect and starts at ₹2800, depending on detailing and add-ons.

Jhumka nails



Jhumka Nail by The Glitter Story

Turning nostalgia into nail art, Riya Nandrajog of The Glitter Story in Mumbai reimagines a broken jhumka into a statement nail art. The silver-toned set merges handcrafted detailing with edgy elegance, complete with a miniature jhumka charm that swings delicately from the nail. “It’s a reminder that even something broken can become beautiful again,” says Riya. Created as press-ons, these ready-to-wear nails can also be replicated on extensions at the studio. Each handcrafted set takes around three hours and is priced at approximately ₹2,000.