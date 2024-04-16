 Katrina to Nora: Bollywood stars go stylish in the sun with THIS cool accessory! - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Katrina to Nora: Bollywood stars go stylish in the sun with THIS cool accessory!

By Ismat Tahseen
Apr 16, 2024 06:10 PM IST

Here’s how celebs are rocking the summer hat. Ready to wear one, too?

There’s no escape from the scorching heat, with temperatures set to rise further and it’s not even May yet. We suggest you get your summer arsenal ready, with glares, shorts, cool muslin dresses and another must-have, the large, floppy sun hat. Bollywood stars have been rocking this trend stylishly. Take a cue from them the next time you plan to jet off on a holiday or even if you plan to head out around town.

Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi flaunt chic sun hats (Instagram)
Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi flaunt chic sun hats (Instagram)

Stars in the sun

From straw hats to floppy bucket hats, the actors wore the accessory in various ways. Katrina Kaif rocked a large black and white sun hat with her monokini.
 

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Karisma Kapoor rocks the Raffia hat with her vacation look(Instagram )
Karisma Kapoor rocks the Raffia hat with her vacation look(Instagram )


Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in her Raffia hat on her break.

Mouni Roy goes oversize with her hat (Instagram)
Mouni Roy goes oversize with her hat (Instagram)

 

While Mouni Roy went OTT with her oversized hat worn with a bikini, Alia Bhatt found her summer vibe in the sunny accessory and Pooja Hegde’s choice was also apt for a day out with pals.
 

Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday go for hats that frame their hair in loose waves (Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday go for hats that frame their hair in loose waves (Instagram)

And if you’re planning to embark on an island getaway soon, get inspired by Illeana D’Cruz and customise your hat with a fun line on it. Or seek inspo from Ananya Panday, who made for a pretty picture in her baby blue sun hat.

Stylist speak
The trend is functional and aesthetic as experts spill the deets on the trend. Shubhra Sharma, celebrity stylist, says, “Straw hats definitely have our summer approval! They are a single powerful accessory that give out an easy-breezy vibe. While large sun hats in plain white or black with a reverse border are chic, you can also go with cream or beige sun hats that frame the face well. Express your individuality by customising the hat to match your sarongs and dresses.”

Grab some fun with Illeana D’Cruz's take on the straw sun hat (Instagram)
Grab some fun with Illeana D’Cruz's take on the straw sun hat (Instagram)

 

Creative advantage
One of the biggest takeaways is that a sun hat is versatile. Sharma elucidates, “Whether you’re aiming for classic elegance, vintage charm or just a contemporary look, this works well. Pair the hat with a long dress, kaftan, shorts and halter top or your co-ord set.”

Straw hats are one thing, but this is also bucket-hat season! Elaborating on these two fashion choices, she states, “Contemporary bucket hats go well with denims. And big hats of course, have that Victorian-era stamp to them aka the eternal style icon Princess Diana.”


TWO COOL STYLES TO FLAUNT

The advantage is one can wear your sun hat with anything from a swimsuit and shorts with a halter top to a midi. Celebrity stylist Vasudha Gupta presents tips on how to wear this accessory via a straw hat and baseball hat:

  • Beach-day chic

Pair a wide-brimmed straw hat with retro swimwear. For jewellery, go for mix metal bracelets, statement earrings and ear cuffs. Add oversized sunglasses to the look.

  • Be a baseball babe

Elevate your denims and white shirt with a red baseball cap if you step out in town. Add on gold or silver jewellery and throw on a pair of Mary Janes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Katrina to Nora: Bollywood stars go stylish in the sun with THIS cool accessory!
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On