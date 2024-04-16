Katrina to Nora: Bollywood stars go stylish in the sun with THIS cool accessory!

There’s no escape from the scorching heat, with temperatures set to rise further and it’s not even May yet. We suggest you get your summer arsenal ready, with glares, shorts, cool muslin dresses and another must-have, the large, floppy sun hat. Bollywood stars have been rocking this trend stylishly. Take a cue from them the next time you plan to jet off on a holiday or even if you plan to head out around town. Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi flaunt chic sun hats (Instagram)

Stars in the sun

From straw hats to floppy bucket hats, the actors wore the accessory in various ways. Katrina Kaif rocked a large black and white sun hat with her monokini.



Karisma Kapoor rocks the Raffia hat with her vacation look(Instagram )



Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in her Raffia hat on her break.

Mouni Roy goes oversize with her hat (Instagram)

While Mouni Roy went OTT with her oversized hat worn with a bikini, Alia Bhatt found her summer vibe in the sunny accessory and Pooja Hegde’s choice was also apt for a day out with pals.



Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday go for hats that frame their hair in loose waves (Instagram)

And if you’re planning to embark on an island getaway soon, get inspired by Illeana D’Cruz and customise your hat with a fun line on it. Or seek inspo from Ananya Panday, who made for a pretty picture in her baby blue sun hat.

Stylist speak

The trend is functional and aesthetic as experts spill the deets on the trend. Shubhra Sharma, celebrity stylist, says, “Straw hats definitely have our summer approval! They are a single powerful accessory that give out an easy-breezy vibe. While large sun hats in plain white or black with a reverse border are chic, you can also go with cream or beige sun hats that frame the face well. Express your individuality by customising the hat to match your sarongs and dresses.”



Grab some fun with Illeana D’Cruz's take on the straw sun hat (Instagram)

Creative advantage

One of the biggest takeaways is that a sun hat is versatile. Sharma elucidates, “Whether you’re aiming for classic elegance, vintage charm or just a contemporary look, this works well. Pair the hat with a long dress, kaftan, shorts and halter top or your co-ord set.”

Straw hats are one thing, but this is also bucket-hat season! Elaborating on these two fashion choices, she states, “Contemporary bucket hats go well with denims. And big hats of course, have that Victorian-era stamp to them aka the eternal style icon Princess Diana.”





TWO COOL STYLES TO FLAUNT

The advantage is one can wear your sun hat with anything from a swimsuit and shorts with a halter top to a midi. Celebrity stylist Vasudha Gupta presents tips on how to wear this accessory via a straw hat and baseball hat:

Beach-day chic

Pair a wide-brimmed straw hat with retro swimwear. For jewellery, go for mix metal bracelets, statement earrings and ear cuffs. Add oversized sunglasses to the look.

Be a baseball babe

Elevate your denims and white shirt with a red baseball cap if you step out in town. Add on gold or silver jewellery and throw on a pair of Mary Janes.