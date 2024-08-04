Khushi Kapoor shows how to make a statement in a double-hued blazer style
ByShweta Sunny
Aug 04, 2024 01:16 PM IST
Take style notes from actor Khushi Kapoor and slip into a double-hued blazer fit for your next board meeting for an understated style
Keeping it strictly professional with a dash of surprise was actor Khushi Kapoor as she slipped into a double-hued blazer by Bardot. With half-brown checkered print and half-black blazer style, paired with a black crop top and pleated trousers, she played with the black and brown tones for her fit. She completed the look with a mini bag in her hand and a belt to cinch her waist.
Steal the style
Be it for a board meeting or a networking event, emulate Kapoor’s style with a double-hued blazer, crop top and high-waisted pants. If you are looking for an understated corpcore style, this is the one for you. Slicked-back bun, nude makeup and loafers will complement the look.