Khushi Kapoor shows how to make a statement in a double-hued blazer style

Keeping it strictly professional with a dash of surprise was actor Khushi Kapoor as she slipped into a double-hued blazer by Bardot. With half-brown checkered print and half-black blazer style, paired with a black crop top and pleated trousers, she played with the black and brown tones for her fit. She completed the look with a mini bag in her hand and a belt to cinch her waist. Khushi Kapoor(Photo: Instagram)

Steal the style

Be it for a board meeting or a networking event, emulate Kapoor’s style with a double-hued blazer, crop top and high-waisted pants. If you are looking for an understated corpcore style, this is the one for you. Slicked-back bun, nude makeup and loafers will complement the look.