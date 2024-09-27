Kriti Sanon's all-black Chanel look is actually a Gigi Hadid original, but this isn't their first fashion faceoff

If you too have been keeping close tabs on Kriti Sanon's fashion revamp currently in motion, the leaps and bounds by which she has upped her OOTD game is rather evident. The National Award-winning actor is somewhere in the midst of embracing her comfy, carefree style while also confidently treading luxe high-fashion territory. But a second fashion faceoff with ramp queen Gigi Hadid? Now that's big! Kriti Sanon's all-black look was sported by Gigi Hadid at the Chanel Fall Winter 2024 fashion show in Paris(Photos: X, Instagram)

For one of her recent appearances in Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, Kriti went all-black in Chanel. While that in itself is a posh-enough vibe, we owe it to you to break down the look. The ribbed skivvy dress carried a fitted silhouette and asymmetrical hem, trailing with a sultry sheer panel, also in black. Cinched in at the waist with a belt and paired with Louboutin boots, stacked gold cuffs and a layered metal necklace, made for the final details in the look.

Prior to Kriti taking this look live, Gigi had sported the same exact piece as she took the ramp for the Parisian luxury fashion house, earlier this year in March, for their Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show. While Gigi's blonde locks were tucked away in a neat, wintery bun, Kriti opted for blow-dried tresses. A bun would have made for a cleaner finish. Our only other complaint was the styling being a little to literally inspired, and as an Instagram user pointed out, 'those AREN'T the Chanel boots?!' (The Devil Wears Prada fans say aye).

Now here's a little fashion Easter Egg for our readers. This is not the first Kriti-Gigi crossover us fashion watch-hawks are witnessing. Back in 2023, both were dressed by designer powerhouse Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for separate occasions. After all, who can forget Gigi's tryst with the saree for the NMACC gala, completely outshined by the Kamasutra-inspired, South Indian temple jewellery cropped sleeve jacket blouse edged with bold tassels, paired with a slim chikankari skirt and chikan sari drape.

Not as ornate, but a similar look, also from the house of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, was donned by Kriti Sanon for a promotional event for Adipurush. Though Kriti's saree was a double-drape saree featuring a mix off-white khadi saree with zardozi border and a vintage Kerala cotton saree with 24-carat gold Khadi block print, the final takeaway from the two looks, when seen against each other, were actually strikingly similar in essence.

Coming back to some Chanel, who do you think aced the look between Gigi and Kriti?