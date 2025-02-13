Love, lipstick, and no smudges: Best transfer-proof picks for Kiss Day

Valentine’s week is all about love, romance, and—of course—stealing kisses! But the last thing you want is smudged lipstick ruining the moment. Whether you're heading out for a romantic date or enjoying a cozy night in, a transfer-proof, smudge-resistant lipstick is a must. From featherlight mattes to high-shine wonders, these kiss-proof picks will keep your lips flawless and irresistible all day. Here are our top choices for Kiss Day: These kiss-proof picks will keep your lips flawless and irresistible all day.

M·A·C Locked Kiss Ink 24HR Lipcolour

Vitamins for your pout

Make your kisses last with M·A·C Locked Kiss Ink 24HR Lipcolour that has a 24-hour wear lipstick is waterproof, kiss-proof, and transfer-proof, ensuring vibrant color that doesn’t budge. The nutrient-rich formula with passion fruit oil, coconut oil, and shea butter keeps lips soft and hydrated. Its precision applicator allows for effortless, smooth application with no bleeding or feathering.

Price: ₹3050

Suede finish

Why settle for lipstick that fades when you can have bold colour that lasts? Revlon Colorstay Suede Ink Lipstick combines nourishment with longevity, thanks to its vitamin E-enriched formula. The built-in primer ensures an 8-hour transfer-proof wear, while the angled bullet allows for precise application. The velvety matte finish glides effortlessly, leaving your lips bold, conditioned, and beautifully defined - so you can kiss away without a care.

Price: ₹899

PAC Timeless Matte Liquid Lipstick

Power pigment

PAC Timeless Matte Liquid Lipstick stays put through most of the day, making it a solid pick for kiss day. The highly pigmented formula delivers bold color in one swipe, and the precision applicator makes application effortless. It won’t transfer easily, so no lipstick marks where they shouldn’t be. However, after a few hours, it can feel a bit dry, so a lip balm might come in handy. Perfect for a statement pout that lasts through date night.

Price: ₹695

Love Earth Satin Matte Bullet Lipstick

Hydration meets color

Pucker up with Love Earth Satin Matte Bullet Lipstick’s enhances your lips with high-impact color and all-day hydration. Infused with almond oil and vitamin E, it nourishes your lips while providing a smooth, smudge-resistant finish. Its long-wearing formula ensures your pout remains flawless from first sip to last kiss.

Price: ₹659

MARS Love Track Velvet Lip Tint

A velvet embrace that lasts

For a lip look that’s unforgettable as your date, MARS Love Track Velvet Lip Tint glides on effortlessly, delivering a plush velvet finish. Designed to complement Indian skin tones, it has six flattering shades and offers a comfortable, non-sticky feel, while the highly pigmented formula ensures an effortlessly chic pout that’s ready for romance.

Colorbar Power Kiss Matte Transfer-Proof Lip Color.

Price: ₹299

Statement lips

Make every kiss count with Colorbar Power Kiss Matte Transfer-Proof Lip Color. With its high-pigment micro-powders, it coats your lips in a rich matte finish that stays put all day. Infused with vitamin E and tea tree oil, it nourishes while delivering a bold, audacious look. Whether you’re sharing a romantic moment or sipping cocktails, this lipstick won’t fade.

Price: ₹449

NYX Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color

Glossy kisses that stay put

NYX Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color’s dual-ended lipstick is the ultimate date night essential. It features a pigment-packed base coat for bold color and a glossy top coat for a non-sticky finish. With 16-hour transfer-resistant wear, it’s infused with nourishing oils, ensuring hydration and comfort while delivering high-impact shine.

Price: ₹999