Miss India and govt of Arunachal Pradesh collaborate to launch stunning 2025 'Rise and Shine' calendar

In a unique partnership, the government of Arunachal Pradesh and The Times Group have tied up to showcase Arunachal Pradesh – the country’s first dawn-lit state – as a prime tourist destination. Femina Miss India Winners (LtoR) - Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal, Femina Miss India 2024 - 2nd Runner-up Aayushi Dholakia, Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta and Femina Miss India Arunachal Pradesh Tadu Lunia with Neha Dhupia (centre)

The first event in this partnership took place in Itanagar on Saturday. The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, Minister for Tourism Pasang Dorjee Sona, and the guest of honour for the evening, actor Neha Dhupia, along with other esteemed dignitaries, came together to launch the calendar.

Calendar unveil at a spectacular event in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

The 2025 calendar, titled Rise & Shine in Arunachal Pradesh, is a heartfelt tribute to the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and is a treasure trove for tourists even as it showcases the state's tourism potential.

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM

Addressing the guests at the calendar launch, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM, said, “I extend my warm greetings to all participants in this launching of the Rise & Shine calendar 2025. I am confident that this tourism and travel initiative will go a long way in reflecting the true cultural diversity of Arunachal Pradesh and harnessing the tourism potential of the state.”

Femina Miss India winners

He also added, “I commend our Hon’ble Minister Shri P.D. Sona, officers and officials of the State Tourism Department, and the Miss India Organization and Times Group for this joint venture. Through this collaboration with Times Group and Miss India Organization, we proudly showcase the wonders of our state to the world. This calendar celebrates Arunachal Pradesh’s natural splendour and these remarkable women. It is an invitation to experience the warmth of our people, the richness of our traditions, and the magic of our landscapes. We welcome travellers to explore Arunachal Pradesh, where every journey is a memory waiting to be made.”

Femina Miss India Winners (LtoR) - Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal, Femina Miss India 2024 - 2nd Runner-up Aayushi Dholakia, Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta and Femina Miss India Arunachal Pradesh Tadu Lunia with Neha Dhupia (centre)

The calendar features a stellar cast of Femina Miss India winners, namely Nandini Gupta (Femina Miss India World 2023), Shreya Poonja (Femina Miss India 1st Runner-up), Strela Luwang (Femina Miss India 2nd Runner-up), Nikita Porwal (Femina Miss India World 2024), Rekha Pandey (Femina Miss India 1st Runner-up), Aayushi Dholakia (Femina Miss India 2nd Runner-up), and Tadu Lunia (Femina Miss India Arunachal Pradesh 2024).

Femina Miss India winners

Each month of the calendar blends the grace and charm of these titleholders with the breathtaking landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh. From majestic mountains and verdant valleys to serene rivers, every page captures the state’s scenic beauty. Rise symbolises Arunachal’s daily embrace of the sun, while Shine reflects the glowing achievements of the Femina Miss India winners. Together, Rise & Shine celebrates Arunachal’s abundant beauty, rich culture, and India’s radiant future.

Rise & Shine in Arunachal Pradesh 2025 Calendar featuring Femina Miss India winners

The evening also featured the premiere of a specially curated audio-visual presentation, offering a glimpse of Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural and natural wealth. A cultural extravaganza followed, with mesmerising cultural dance performance representing Arunachal Pradesh's rich traditions, Nandini Gupta, Nikita Porwal, Aayushi Dholakia, Tadu Lunia and Neha Dhupia.

Beyond the stunning calendar visuals, this collaboration also resulted in the filming of captivating content featuring stunning landscapes, topography, heritage, and culture, among other aspects of the state, to promote the prospect of its tourism and build positive optics and interest. The content will be promoted and amplified across the digital properties of Femina Miss India, the Worldwide Media group network and Arunachal Pradesh Tourism.

The calendar can be downloaded from missindia.com. It is also available on www.arunachaltourism.com.