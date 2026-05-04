Move over, blazers: All the cool girls are wearing double shirts

Move over, basic layering, there’s a new style flex in the fashion world, and it’s twice as nice. Instagram feeds of stars like Dua Lipa and Janhvi Kapoor, are here to prove you’re exactly one shirt short (Photo: Instagram) If you thought one crisp button-down was plenty, the Spring/Summer ’26 runways of Stella McCartney and Loewe, along with your favourite celebrity Instagram feeds of stars like Dua Lipa and Janhvi Kapoor, are here to prove you’re exactly one shirt short. Whether you call it ‘shirt-on-shirt’ or the ‘double shirt’, the trend is all about stacking collars, clashing prints, and making your most versatile closet staple work overtime.

How to pull it off? Mind the fit: Wear a slim, tucked-in shirt underneath and an oversized or heavier one (like denim) on top to keep the look sharp, not bulky. Play with contrast: Mix textures, like silky satin under rugged cotton or layer a bold stripe over a solid neutral base. The master tuck: Tuck the inner layer into your jeans and leave the outer shirt open to define your waist and add effortless movement. Finish the look: Pair with retro sneakers for a weekend vibe or sleek mules to take the trend to the office.