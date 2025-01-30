Nailing the look: Megan Thee Stallion debuts a reverse stiletto manicure at Paris Fashion Week

Rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion turned heads at Paris Fashion Week, attending Gaurav Gupta's show in a stunning 'Chakric Drape Chain Gown' from his SS25 couture collection. But it was truly her unconventional nail design that stole the show. The rapper's "reverse nails" sparked a frenzy on social media(Photo: Instagram)

The new, unique style is being called as ‘reverse stiletto manicure’, ‘upside-down nail trend’.

“These nails about to start trending immediately", one user commented(Photo: Instagram)

The rapper's "reverse nails" sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans and followers praising her bold style. "You ate!!!!!!" one user exclaimed, while another predicted, “These nails about to start trending immediately.”

Megan's nail game was hailed as a "cultural reset" by one fan, who added, "THE NAILSSS !". Another user simply stated, "The nail design is fucking brilliant."

The Houston-born rapper also shared the photos on Instagram and wrote, “Chakras aligned.”