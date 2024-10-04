Navratri 2024 Day 2: Green outfit inspiration from designers

Navratri is in full swing and each of these nine auspicious days is dedicated to Goddess Durga. Day two is associated with Goddess Brahmacharini — a form of Goddess Parvati — and the colour green represents nature, growth, fertility, and serenity. Here’s how you can incorporate this shade into your traditional wear. Traditional green outfit inspiration from designers from Navratri day 2.(Instagram)

Rega Embellishments

Kurta and churidar set(Instagram)

Kurta and churidar sets are a mainstay in Indian culture and traditions and a popular choice when it comes to festive attire. This emerald green sleeveless kurta and churidar set from Punit Balana takes the classic set up a notch with its intricate yoke embroidery details and bandhani print. The icing on the cake is the embellished churidar in gold details, adding a layer of royalty to the ensemble.

Get playful with tones

Lightweight organza saree(Instagram)

If a lehenga is your go-to for celebrations, try a green set in a lightweight fabric like organza. The flouncy nature of the fabric, paired with intricate work such as this tone-on-tone threadwork invokes nature and the feeling of serenity. This piece from Torani features a hand block print, crafted over sheer silk organza and tulle, a scallop embroidered dupatta, and gorgeous embroidery patterns for an easy, yet elegant look.

Time honoured traditional

Kurta with gharara pants(Instagram)

The kurta, paired with gharara pants is a Lucknowi garment that traces its roots to the Mughal era. Ghararas are still a wardrobe essential, especially if you want to add some pizzazz to your festive outfits. This green geometric print ruffles top with printed gharara pants from Arpita Mehta is an easy way to add a refreshing touch to your Navratri look this season.

Easy breezy drapes

Linen hand-woven saree(Instagram)

Hand-woven linen sarees are subtle and adaptable for any occasion. This green linen saree from Anavila with hand applique work features motifs such as trees and storks. The saree is paired with a lime Bundi applique blouse, which is a nod to the day’s Nature-centric theme, making it perfect for Navratri pooja.

Go with the ‘flow’

Banarsi silk brocade(Instagram)

Want to go classic for your Navratri celebrations? Pair the traditional kurta with a flowy sharara like this Baranasi silk brocade set featuring floral and peacock motifs from Raw Mango to add an interesting element to your silhouette. Add minimal makeup and gold jewellery to balance out the textures and colours of your look.

Experiment with silhouettes

Experimental saree draping(Instagram)

While sarees might be classic festive wear, try out an experimental drape this Navratri. Add a dash of modernity and character to this traditional piece by cinching the pallu at the waist with a belt. Complement your statement silhouette with prints and patterns like this saree from Ekaya Banaras for a fun twist.