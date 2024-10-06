Navratri 2024: Jewellery designs to emulate this festive season

As the vibrant Navratri festivities unfold, do not overlook the chic evening looks which are perfect for pandal hopping season. It calls for unique jewellery pieces that add a touch of royalty and elegance to your traditional ensembles. Here is some style inspo for your perfect look! Jewellery designs to emulate this Navratri for your pandal-hopping looks.(Photos: Instagram)

Dangle nose ring

Consider a dangle nose ring for a subtle yet elegant addition to your traditional look. This gold piece from Naaz Bijouteries features a circular top, delicate cut-outs, and a dangling jewel. Pair it with a similarly designed neckpiece and shimmery makeup to radiate festive glamour.

Gold cuff bangles

Inject a touch of elegance into your traditional attire with these stunning gold cuff bangles from Eurumme Jewellery. This piece features a wave design and is adorned with delicate sitara chains. Accessorise your evening look with this chic piece, elevating your style quotient.

Haath phool

Add a regal touch to your festive attire with a haath phool, featuring pearl detailing and a delicate silver chain from Tar. Lightweight and easy to wear, this piece perfectly complements any evening outfit during pandal hopping.

Earcuffs in gold tones

Drawing inspiration from Eastern India, choose a striking pair of earcuffs to complement your evening attire. This piece from The Olio Stories features a serpentine shape, a paisley motif, and intricate detailing in gold tones, celebrating the region's rich cultural heritage.

Jhumka and maang tika

Elevate your festive attire with these exquisite gold jhumkas from Earthaments. Crafted with intricate detail, these jhumkas feature multiple tiers of delicate bells and dangles. Pair these jhumkas with a matching maang tika to complete your authentic pandal-hopping ensemble.

Layered neckpiece in silver

Enhance the feminine essence of your authentic pandal-hopping attire with a dramatic layered neckpiece. This silver piece by Sheetal Zaveri features a blend of coral, pearls, and intricate motifs, embodying the goddess within every woman this festive season.