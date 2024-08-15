Navroz 2024: Here's all you need to know about the traditional Parsi Gara saree

With Parsis dressed to the nines today for Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz, their traditional Gara embroidery is a testament standing the test of time. Parsi fashion designer Ashdeen Z Lilaowala says, “Gara is all about flora and fauna. The Zoroastrians and Parsis have always had a reverence for Nature, hence the attraction to the technique, full of birds and flowers. The floral motifs is done with a realistic and artistic flair, that showcases the beauty of flowers like roses, chrysanthemum, peonies, marigold, and more.” Parsi Gara sarees have stood the test of time(Photos: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif in a red Gara saree (Photo: Instagram)

Legend says that Gara came to India in the 19th century when the Parsis travelled to China to trade in opium and cotton. Lilaowala shares, “They discovered these beautiful embroideries in China and thought why not get it for their wives. Slowly, it became a business and the many families living in Shamiandao Island, Kanton Island and various other islands traded in Gara sarees and sent designs to India. It became popular but due to independence, it lost its sheen. With fashion’s cyclical nature, chiffons and georgettes came in the 80s, so it saw a revival.”

Natasha Poonawalla dons a black Gara saree with a corset(Photo: Instagram)

Scherezade Shroff Talwar in a blue Gara saree

For Parsi YouTuber and fashion blogger Scherezade Shroff Talwar, her two Gara sarees (one from a designer brand and the other passed down by her aunt) hold a special place in her heart. She says, “Both the sarees are completely different yet special pieces, and the handwork done on them is beautiful. It’s something that you have for years and want to pass down to the next generation.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra pairs a red Gara saree with a peplum blouse(Photo: Instagram)

How has the craft struck a balance between staying traditional and modernising over the years? He answers, “We experiment with new fabric, colourways and with a certain motif. We’ve also blended it with Kanjeevaram and bandhani stripes for a contemporary twist.”

Natasha Patel in a black Gara saree styled with a strapless blouse

While Parsis have been donning it the Gujarati way with the pallu left long, Parsi fashion and beauty content creator Natasha Patel suggests, “Style it with a contrasting blouse for mix of a modern yet elegant appeal. Mix it up with silver and gold or Indian style jadau pieces. But, never wear things that take away or distract from its intricacy.”