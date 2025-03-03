Oscars 2025: The best dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Hollywood's biggest night, the 97th Academy Awards, brought together Tinseltown's A-listers for a dazzling display of glamour on the Oscars 2025 red carpet. As the stars aligned to celebrate the year's most outstanding cinematic achievements, they also turned up the heat with their fashion choices. This year's Oscars fashion did not disappoint, from gowns made from mirrors to custom couture. Here, we round up the best-dressed celebrities who stole the spotlight with their stunning style. Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet and Halle Berry

A balance of texture

Ariana Grande

For her Oscars debut as a nominee and the special night, Ariana Grande stunned in a Schiaparelli dress featuring a strapless bustier made from satin duchess. The look was further contrasted with nude tulle flowing down from the waist, giving the ensemble balance. Alberto Giacometti’s archive lamp inspired the dress.

A buttery delight

Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet opted for a complete butter-yellow suit from Givenchy on the red carpet. It featured a cropped suit coat paired with a pair of baggy jeans, which came with belt loops, rivets and some exposed stitching. He further spruced up the look with a floral chain adorned on his neck. His red carpet look was a complete winner for the fans, who were not disappointed.

Heavy on crystals

Halle Berry

Who says you can't go all out for award night fashion? Well, Halle Berry absolutely did with her silver broken mirror dress from Elie Saab. The dress features a fitted strapless bodice, a mermaid-style maxiskirt and a train in the back. The stunning, shining dress is made from 7000 crystals, cementing Halle as the ultimate red carpet trendsetter.

Beauty in black

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus arrived with a surprise, debuting her bleached eyebrows on the red carpet. Further, matching her bold beauty choice, she opted for a black gown from Alexander McQueen that featured a sleeveless bodice embellished with sequins and threadwork. As she moved, the dress swept open, revealing a breathtaking sheer skirt with a train that balanced the textures of the overall gown. A pair of black sheer gloves completed her look.

Crystals personifed

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez arrived in a Ralph Lauren off-shoulder gown that was inspired by the iconic Italian actress, Sophia Loren. The gown featured shimmering layers of crystals all over it that the Rare Beauty founder had to drag the dress as it got too heavy. She looked ethereal in this ensemble.

Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo made a stunning entrance, donning a black suit, polka-dot shirt, and cream printed scarf styled as a tie. The standout element from his look was the birdcage veil that revealed his dark eyes and rosy cheeks underneath. His suit was adorned with a quaint lizard brooch.