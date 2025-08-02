Rakul Preet Singh: The idea is not to create a mark but to stay authentic through my fashion

In a shoot with HT City Showstoppers, Rakul Preet Singh opens up on how she uses fashion to express her individuality and her take on experimenting
As much as she has made a mark with her acting skills, Rakul Preet Singh has made a name for herself in the fashion world too. But for her fashion is all about individuality.
“Fashion, for me, is a statement of who you are and what your personality is. My fashion is all about comfort. On my off duty days, you will see me in easy going streetwear, because that’s what my personality is. My style automatically reflects my personality. I don’t pay much attention to using it to break out of an image, because fashion needs to be close to who you are,” she says.
Rakul Preet Singh adds, “If you are authentic to who you are, in the way you dress and if your styling screams of your individuality, it will create a mark of its own. The idea is not to create a mark but to stay authentic through my fashion.”
As she shot for her in the fantasy shoot, ask her about her experience and she says, “When I saw the references, I thought it might be a bit too much for me, but the way it all turned out, it was amazing to see. Great fashion gives you access to doing things that you wouldn’t do on an everyday basis. It was quite unique delving into the whole vibe.”
Discuss her take on experimenting with her style and she says, “I like to experiment with my outfits and styling, but it has to be within the parameters of what I believe in and what I think I can carry. I am not someone who would go to extremes and not be comfortable with it. Be it the outfits, accessories, make up or anything, I play around with it till the time it doesn’t take away from my authenticity.”
But does she prefer traditional fashion or modern contemporary style? “I am more inclined towards modern contemporary fashion as my style is more streetwear. That comes naturally to me. I don’t try to amalgamate it with traditional fashion, as I believe there is an occasion for both to be adorned individually, and I carry traditional as well as I do modern fashion. It’s always best to dress for the occasion,” she responds.
Taking place today and tomorrow at Taj Palace, New Delhi, the FDCI Wedding Weekend highlights the best of wedding fashion. If you’re looking for standout styles or fresh ideas for the season, these looks promise all the inspiration you need.
CREDITS
Creative direction and styling: Shara Ashraf Prayag Mishra