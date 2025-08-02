Rakul Preet Singh: The idea is not to create a mark but to stay authentic through my fashion

As much as she has made a mark with her acting skills, Rakul Preet Singh has made a name for herself in the fashion world too. But for her fashion is all about individuality. Outfit 1: JJ Valaya | Jewellery: Shree Jee Jewellers | She stuns in a maroon JJ Valaya gown with gold and silver embroidery, sequins, and delicate gota work. Jewelled details with kundans and kasab add to the richness. The look is finished with a bold gold bird headpiece by Deepa Gurnani and a green choker from Shree Jee Jewellers. Outfit 2: Falguni Shane Peacock | Jewellery: Shree Jee Jewellers | Rakul stuns in a black velvet robe with rich floral and jewel-toned embroidery by Falguni Shane Peacock, worn over a sheer embellished dress. The dramatic look is finished with a sequinned hat by Deepa Gurnani and layered necklaces from Shree Jee Jewellers.(Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

Outfit: Alpana Neeraj | Jewellery: Izzari | Draped in sculpted black silk, she mesmerises in a bold corset adorned with radial gold motifs from Alpana Neeraj. A towering ornate crown by Deepa Gurnani and a delicate pearl necklace by Izzari complete her divine queen aesthetic.(Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

“Fashion, for me, is a statement of who you are and what your personality is. My fashion is all about comfort. On my off duty days, you will see me in easy going streetwear, because that’s what my personality is. My style automatically reflects my personality. I don’t pay much attention to using it to break out of an image, because fashion needs to be close to who you are,” she says.

Rakul Preet Singh adds, “If you are authentic to who you are, in the way you dress and if your styling screams of your individuality, it will create a mark of its own. The idea is not to create a mark but to stay authentic through my fashion.”

Outfit: Nidhika Shekhar | Jewellery: ASV Polkis | Draped in a visionary black saree by Nidhika Shekhar, Rakul looks glamorous in its fully embellished corset and intricately cutwork pre-draped pallu. The look is elevated with ASV Polkis’ Noor-e-Nizam necklace—a pastel-hued masterpiece featuring carved green stones, round morganites, and a striking Russian emerald cabochon at the centre.(Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

As she shot for her in the fantasy shoot, ask her about her experience and she says, “When I saw the references, I thought it might be a bit too much for me, but the way it all turned out, it was amazing to see. Great fashion gives you access to doing things that you wouldn’t do on an everyday basis. It was quite unique delving into the whole vibe.”

Outfit: Moledro | Jewellery: Omara Fine Jewellery’s | Rakul Preet stuns in Moledro’s blush-toned gown. It features a sculpted corset bodice and a cascading silhouette, embellished with delicate handwork and soft shimmer. Paired with Omara Fine Jewellery’s sea-horse-inspired pink sapphire choker, the look is elegant, romantic, and striking.(Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

Discuss her take on experimenting with her style and she says, “I like to experiment with my outfits and styling, but it has to be within the parameters of what I believe in and what I think I can carry. I am not someone who would go to extremes and not be comfortable with it. Be it the outfits, accessories, make up or anything, I play around with it till the time it doesn’t take away from my authenticity.”

Outfit: Jayanti Reddy | Jewellery: Kishandas & Co. | Rakul shimmers in a Jayanti Reddy anarkali with intricate beige-gold sequin embroidery. The plunging neckline is perfectly balanced by a sculptural dried-floral crown from Deepa Gurnani and a bold green choker by Kishandas & Co., radiating earthy opulence and divine allure.(Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

But does she prefer traditional fashion or modern contemporary style? “I am more inclined towards modern contemporary fashion as my style is more streetwear. That comes naturally to me. I don’t try to amalgamate it with traditional fashion, as I believe there is an occasion for both to be adorned individually, and I carry traditional as well as I do modern fashion. It’s always best to dress for the occasion,” she responds.

Taking place today and tomorrow at Taj Palace, New Delhi, the FDCI Wedding Weekend highlights the best of wedding fashion. If you’re looking for standout styles or fresh ideas for the season, these looks promise all the inspiration you need.

CREDITS

Creative direction and styling: Shara Ashraf Prayag Mishra

Photographer: Tejas Nerurkar

Words: Akash Bhatnagar

Stylists: Shara Ashraf Prayag Mishra, Sameer Katariya

Makeup: Salim Sayed

Hair: Aliya Shaik

Location: Courtyard by Marriott, Andheri East