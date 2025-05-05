Rakul Preet Singh: I'm positive that the industry is going to bounce back soon

The Hindi film industry is going through a challenging time right now, with many big films bringing in big losses. Filmmakers like Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Hansal Mehta and Anurag Kashyap have recently spoken up about the reinvention that the industry needs. Acknowledging the current phase, actor Rakul Preet Singh says, “It is an uncertain time and even the number of films being made have reduced. But you have to keep working.” Rakul Preet Singh

Ask her how she adjusts her process and mindset as an artiste in these uncertain times and she says, “You need to have faith in yourself. You've to remind yourself about why you are doing this and I always do that. Today we're talking about a scenario that there are lesser films and lesser work, but there was also a time, 12-13 years back when I started auditioning or standing in Aram Nagar queues, where there was no work. But I had the belief that I will crack it. So today, I need to reiterate that in my head that even if times are tough, you will sail through and do it well.”

The actor adds, “I'm not saying that I'm the most talented or the prettiest, but I know I'm the most hard-working. I know that if your intention towards your work is right, the universe will make it happen for you. I believe in that, and I just leave it to the universe.”

Talking about her belief and where it comes from and she says, “When you've started from ground zero, you have nothing. You don't have anyone to tell you don't do this, how to dress up or what you should do. The only thing you walk into a room with is self-belief and that belief is going to continue. That is why I don't succumb to these situations. Sometimes you may feel like things are not happening and it's normal to feel. But then the next day you just rise up and say, what more can I do? I've got that attitude of a fauji, ‘uthega jawan, ladega jawan’.”

And she is already seeing things changing for the better: “This is a temporary phase, things are starting to get better, and by next year, we'll all be in a much better place. I'm very positive that the industry is going to bounce back, look at the number of hits we've already had. It means people are going to theatres.”