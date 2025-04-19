Rakul Preet Singh on being the ‘IT’ girl in Bollywood: I just wanted to be a heroine on the big screen

Her fierceness is what defines her, but the way she balances it with grace and aplomb is what truly sets her apart. That’s what actor Rakul Preet Singh brought with her as she shot for the cover of HT City Showstoppers. Inspired by vintage portraits of Indian women, Rakul embodies femininity in this vintage bouquet saree by Navyasa created by LIVA. The outfit is paired with a heritage Basra pearl necklace and bangles by Chaulaz Heritage Jewellery (Photographer: Tejas Nerurkar)

Never one to take it slow and always up on her feet, the actor insists that the gone year has taught her to take things at their own pace. “2024 was a year which gave me extreme happiness. I got married and then work was great, but then my back injury sort of set me back. In the beginning, I was in denial and that it is going to be fine, but you learn to surrender and realise that this is a lesson,” she says.

Saree: Navyasa created by LIVA| Jewellery: Khanna Jewellers| The actor radiates vibrance in a floral pink saree from Navyasa created by LIVA, featuring a sweeping pallu that mirrors her romantic aura. Her cascading curls amplify the charm, while polki earrings embellished with pearls and rubies from Khanna Jewellers lend a touch of heritage glamour — timelessly crafted for the modern muse (Photographer: Tejas Nerurkar)

Rakul Preet Singh took a three-month break from work after her back injury in October last year to focus on her recovery and she says it puts things into perspective: “That period taught me to calm down and introspect; it was a mental battle but I've now become very patient to align with what life is telling me.”

And then she came back with a bang, giving a memorable performance in Mere Husband Ki Biwi earlier this year. Starring alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, it was one of those two-heroine projects that many actors turn away from. Where does that security comes in from into her to choose such projects? “It comes from your childhood. If you are made to believe that you're good enough, then you believe that you're good enough. Never have I heard my parents say to me or my brother that ‘tumse nahi hoga’. They brought us up in a fearless and confident manner that for me, it has been ‘main apni favourite hoon, hamesha’.”

Saree: Navyasa created by LIVA| Jewellery: Chaulaz Heritage Jewellery| Rakul drapes herself in a vintage bouquet saree by Navyasa created by LIVA, paired with a rare Basra pearl necklace from Chaulaz Heritage Jewellery. Over a hundred years old, the heirloom piece evokes the timeless allure of vintage glamour(Photographer: Tejas Nerurkar)

Coming from Delhi to being the ‘IT girl’ of Bollywood, the process has been seamless for the actor. But she doesn’t pay much heed to it: “When I entered the industry, I didn't know what is the ‘IT girl’. I just wanted to be a heroine and be on the big screen. When I started, people said that five to six years is the shelf life of a girl in cinema but things are changing. As long as you look good and work well, age is just a number. I want to aim at longevity, and I aspire to be like Amitabh Bachchan sir or Tabu ma'am.”

Lehenga: Lalit Dalmia | Jewellery: Chaulaz Heritage Jewellery | This opulent lehenga from Lalit Dalmia reigns in royal velvet, resplendent with intricate zardozi hand embroidery. A true ode to traditional Indian craftsmanship, the ensemble draws inspiration from the divine figure of Shrinath Ji, adorned with symbolic motifs — Vrinda (Tulsi), lotus blooms, peacocks, and cows — each element echoing sacred stories and timeless devotion. Adding to the regality is a statement neckpiece with earrings from Chaulaz Heritage Jewellery(Photographer: Tejas Nerurkar)

An image of a modern Indian woman, Rakul takes her responsibility as a public figure seriously. “You have to be cautious about what you put out for the people. What I do at my job, that's what matters. But I also need to show the reality— the good and the bad days. Even if I'm not looking my best every day, it's fine. I feel not setting unrealistic expectations is very important because there are a lot of young kids who aspire to be like actors, and they set standards thinking that this is what ultimate beauty is. They feel they aren’t good enough and that responsibility is on us,” she insists.

Saree: Studio 113 | Metal bustier: Roseroom by Isha Jajodia | Rakul exudes vintage elegance in a black-and-white draped saree by Studio 113, paired effortlessly with a silver bustier from Roseroom by Isha Jajodia(Photographer: Tejas Nerurkar)

So, how does she ensure it with her fashion? “For me, fashion is a lot of comfort. My sense of style is easy and it's not OTT. It's my mood for the day and I like to dress for the occasion. I love experimenting, but for me, experimentation also happens within the boundaries of what I'm comfortable in and what I can carry.”

Professionally, this year Rakul is back to the masala genre, and now she is excited to elevate it with De De Pyaar De 2. But she points out, it’s a lot more than that. “De De Pyaar De was one of the most credible films because it's not purely masala. It's also about the emotional scale that the film and its character gave me to explore. I'm very excited about part two and I can say is that it's a role of a lifetime,” she ends.

Saree: Vvani by Vani Vats | Jewellery: Khanna Jewellers | The actor looks ethereal in a grey satin saree by Vvani by Vani Vats, paired with a delicately embellished blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. A dazzling diamond and emerald set from Khanna Jewellers completes the look with timeless grace(Photographer: Tejas Nerurkar)

