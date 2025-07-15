Farah Khan reacts to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s massive home, sprawling kitchen: '2 fridges, 4 microwaves’

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh and her actor-producer husband Jackky Bhagnani recently opened the doors of their stunning home to filmmaker Farah Khan. On July 14, Farah gave fans an exclusive inside look at the couple’s stylish space in a video tour shared on her YouTube channel. (Also read: Jackky Bhagnani reveals how he lost 75 kg after hitting 150 kg: ‘You don’t need fancy gym equipment ) Farah Khan explores Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's stunning home.

Inside Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani’s stylish home

As Farah steps into the lobby of the building with her cook, Dilip, she can’t help but admire the stylish decor, large flower vases and sleek black walls set a chic tone right from the entrance. Entering Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky’s home, Farah is warmly welcomed by the couple into their expansive, modern living space.

Their drawing room is massive, designed in a contemporary style that radiates understated luxury. Floor-to-ceiling sheer curtains bathe the space in natural light, highlighting the soft grey sofas and muted olive and navy accent chairs. Pops of colour from wall art and stylish blue armchairs inject personality into the space.

A statement console with gold circular detailing against a wooden accent wall adds warmth and sophistication. Looking around at the sprawling home, Farah jokes, “You must walk here, no need to go outside.”

Farah Khan can’t believe size of their kitchen

Moving into the second living area, bold artwork and plush seating take centre stage. Tufted green and blue sofas face a classic tan leather couch, all anchored by a glass centre table. The dark wooden ceiling paired with recessed lighting gives the room a cosy, stylish edge.

Entering the kitchen, Farah couldn’t hide her surprise. “It’s bigger than my house! What is this, two fridges, four microwave ovens?” she exclaims. The kitchen, done in neutral tones with beige countertops and brown cupboards, reflects the couple’s taste for modern yet practical design, making it perfect for their late-night cooking sessions.