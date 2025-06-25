Jackky Bhagnani reveals how he lost 75 kg after hitting 150 kg: ‘You don’t need fancy gym equipment’

Jackky Bhagnani has undergone an inspiring weight loss journey. Once weighing over 150 kg, the actor shed an astounding 75 kg to achieve his toned and sculpted physique. On June 21, at the ‘Fit India Cult Yogathon’ held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, Jackky opened up about the lifestyle changes, motivation, and discipline that helped him transform his body. (Also read: Woman drops 5 kg in a month with ChatGPT's diet plan: Here’s the exact prompt she used for her weight loss journey ) Jackky Bhagnani shares his inspiring weight loss journey.(Instagram)

How Jackky Bhagnani lost 75 kgs

Jackky Bhagnani, who weighed over 150 kg, successfully lost 75 kg by focusing on clean eating, hydration, and Yoga.

“It’s hard for people to believe that I once weighed over 150 kg and managed to lose 75 kg,” shares Jackky, reflecting on his transformative journey. “It wasn’t easy, but it wouldn’t have been possible without motivation, determination, and the will to break past my own limits. What I realised along the way is that you don’t always need fancy gym equipment or expensive plans to lose weight. Eating clean, staying well-hydrated, getting enough sleep, doing regular cardio, and practising Yoga, all of it helped me create a sense of balance, both physically and mentally.”

How yoga helped in his journey

He goes on to talk about how Yoga became a turning point not just in his fitness but in his personal life too. “Rakul (Preet Singh, his wife) and I actually bonded over Yoga when we were first getting to know each other. It became something meaningful that we shared, and we’ve continued to practice it together. For me, Yoga isn’t just a workout. It’s a space for calm, clarity and connection. I genuinely believe it can be transformative for your mind, your body and your spirit. And I encourage everyone to explore its benefits.”

About Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani is an Indian actor, producer, and entrepreneur known for his work in Hindi films. He is the son of film producer Vashu Bhagnani and the founder of the music label Jjust Music.