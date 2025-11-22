Edit Profile
    Showstoppers special: Florals reimagined as couture pieces

    Floral turbans, tasseled skirts, and bandeau blouses - fresh blooms, styled in unexpected ways, can elevate your wedding look, infusing it with an air of ethereal elegance. 

    Published on: Nov 22, 2025 11:21 AM IST
    By Akshay Kaushal
    The delicate petal, the intricate vein, the vibrant hue—nature's artistry has always been an unparalleled muse. But imagine if the ephemeral beauty of a garden could be captured and transformed into an enduring garment, a piece of high fashion that breathes with botanical life. This is the world of floral couture, where floristry is elevated to an haute art form, and flowers are not just an accessory, but the very fabric of the design.

    Here's how you can incorporate real flowers into your closet.
    This movement is more than just wearing a corsage; it’s a radical act of reinvention, a fusion of two traditionally distinct worlds: the fleeting organic realm of botany and the structural, often permanent, realm of fashion design. We reimagined florals as beautiful couture pieces to inspire and add an element of twist to your wedding trousseau.

    Model Sagar Deswal in Baroodi and jewellery from Eurumme.
    A fusion of regal heritage and avant-garde design, model Sagar Deswal wears a silk-pashmina trench coat from Baroodi. His look has been elevated with tuberose ( rajnigandha) strings reimagined as a turban.

    Model Kritika Goyal in Shivan & Narresh and jewellery from Amama.
    A tuberose bandeau top is paired with a sheer, flowing maxi skirt made of organza, embellished with hand-stitched floral and abstract appliqué from Shivan & Narresh. Model Kritika Goyal brings this look to life with a front bouffant hairstyle.

    Model Pradyuman Singh in Jigar Mali and Puri.
    Model Pradyuman Singh is wearing a crop jacket with threadwork from Jigar Mali, paired with flared pants from Puri. The look is elevated with tuberoses reimagined as a stole.

    Model Kritika Goyal in Siddhartha Bansal.
    The armour-inspired top features metallic beadwork from Siddhartha Bansal. It has been paired with a tuberose tassel skirt. A pair of black geometric footwear from Jeetinder Sandu rounds off the look.

    Credits

    Creative direction and styling: Akshay Kaushal

    Photographer: Amisha Gurbani

    Hair and Makeup: Nandini

    Models: Kritika Goyal, Sagar and Pradyuman Singh

    Location: Umaid Palace Dausa - An Organic Retreat, Luxury Resort Near Jaipur

