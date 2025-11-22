Showstoppers special: Florals reimagined as couture pieces

This movement is more than just wearing a corsage; it’s a radical act of reinvention, a fusion of two traditionally distinct worlds: the fleeting organic realm of botany and the structural, often permanent, realm of fashion design. We reimagined florals as beautiful couture pieces to inspire and add an element of twist to your wedding trousseau.

The delicate petal, the intricate vein, the vibrant hue—nature's artistry has always been an unparalleled muse. But imagine if the ephemeral beauty of a garden could be captured and transformed into an enduring garment, a piece of high fashion that breathes with botanical life. This is the world of floral couture, where floristry is elevated to an haute art form, and flowers are not just an accessory, but the very fabric of the design.

A fusion of regal heritage and avant-garde design, model Sagar Deswal wears a silk-pashmina trench coat from Baroodi. His look has been elevated with tuberose ( rajnigandha) strings reimagined as a turban.

A tuberose bandeau top is paired with a sheer, flowing maxi skirt made of organza, embellished with hand-stitched floral and abstract appliqué from Shivan & Narresh. Model Kritika Goyal brings this look to life with a front bouffant hairstyle.

Model Pradyuman Singh is wearing a crop jacket with threadwork from Jigar Mali, paired with flared pants from Puri. The look is elevated with tuberoses reimagined as a stole.

The armour-inspired top features metallic beadwork from Siddhartha Bansal. It has been paired with a tuberose tassel skirt. A pair of black geometric footwear from Jeetinder Sandu rounds off the look.