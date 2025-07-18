Showstoppers' special: Pooja Mor's wedding was a love letter to Paris and India

When love transcends borders, the result is often unforgettable. For supermodel Pooja Mor and film producer Cameron Lamb, it unfolded as a celebration spanning continents — from a romantic town hall in Paris to a traditional ceremony in the heart of Rohtak. Indian supermodel Pooja Mor's wedding with film producer Cameron Lamb.

Blending Parisian sophistication with Indian heritage, their wedding was as exquisite as it was intimate - a tapestry of old-world traditions, modern style and emotion.

It all began in November 2024, when Pooja and Cameron exchanged vows in a sun-dappled ceremony at the 9th Arrondissement town hall in Paris. The bride glowed in a tulip-shaped strapless gown from Veka Bridal, chosen in New York, embodying European chic.

The 33-year-old supermodel honoured the classic tradition of something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue, with a lucky sixpence tucked into her shoe. Her gown and ring were her “something new,” while a promise ring and Cameron's grandmother's watch became treasured heirlooms she carried down the aisle. The final touch - a delicate bouquet of blue blooms - completed her ensemble with poetic simplicity.

Ask Pooja how destiny intervened, and she smiles: "We were very fortunate. The wife of one of Cameron's closest friends had known me for at least 10 years. Cameron is the godfather to their son, and they were the connecting link for both of It was Cameron who proposed first, sealing their story with quiet certainty. "I proposed to Pooja.

There was no question, is it time. From the very early days, I knew she was the one. To us, being engaged meant the same as getting married from a values perspective, so we went about organising our wedding from the engagement," he shares.

Honouring a promise he made during his first visit to India, Cameron brought their celebration home. "My father had asked us to hold a traditional wedding in his house, in my mum's hometown -

Rohtak," Pooja recounts. True to his word, the groom embraced every ritual with grace.

For the Indian ceremonies, Pooja chose a resplendent red lehenga by Jigar Mali for the wedding. Her mehendi and sangeet were marked by a pristine white saree edged in delicate scallops, paired with a diaphanous veil. Ditching convention for her haldi, she kept the look refreshingly minimal in a white chikankari kurti — a nod to her style.

Among all the celebrations, it was the morning of her wedding that left Pooja most moved. "There was a tremendous amount of overwhelming feelings — family, childhood, my life in America - and this day had come. Then I entered and saw Cameron, standing there for me. His face feeling familiar, and all the joy and sense of peace filled my heart," she recalls.

For Cameron, immersing himself in Indian rituals was an experience layered with meaning. "Pooja's family brought me in with such kindness, joy and compassion. The cousins, aunts and uncles all taking me in. Learning and understanding the meaning of the rituals brought such depth and complexity of spirituality. It truly felt that we were coming together for another seven lifetimes," he reflects.