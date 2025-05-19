‘Shraddha ka top chura liya’: Tiger Shroff’s sparkly award show look sparks meme fest

The Zee Cine Awards 2025 lit up Mumbai last Saturday with glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of shimmying. With stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Rasha Thadani, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aaryan painting the red carpet gold, it was already a star-studded affair. But if there’s one performance that had both the crowd on their feet and the internet in splits, it was Tiger Shroff’s. Tiger Shroff’s Zee Cine Awards 2025 look

Now, we all know Tiger can dance like nobody’s business. Flip, kick, moonwalk — he’s basically a one-man flash mob. So when he hit the stage to the high-energy beats of some of his classics, expectations were sky-high. But this time, the buzz wasn’t just about his dance moves. Nope. Tiger brought the roar, but it was his wardrobe that brought the uproar.

Let’s paint a picture: there’s Tiger, grooving in perfect sync with his backup dancers, spinning and sliding across the stage. And then your eyes land on… the outfit. Metallic. Shiny. Fitted in places where no fabric has dared cling before. A kind of corset-meets-crop-top creation that could best be described as “designer confusion meets disco fever”. Paired with slick black leather pants and a matching belt that looked suspiciously coordinated, the whole ensemble was giving… something.

Naturally, the internet had thoughts

“Is this a blouse or a top?” asked one curious Instagrammer. Another wondered aloud, “Why are you wearing Ananya’s blouse?” The theories were wild and wonderful: “Shraddha ka top chura liya,” someone said. “Exchanged wardrobe with Disha lol,” offered another. And one particularly relatable user said, “Not me twinning with Tiger… I have the same top.” Other comments ranged from, “Yeh to meri frnd ka tanktop hai,” to “Blouse is looking cool 😎😁”.

But hey — credit where it’s due. Tiger rocked the look like only he can. Whether you thought it was bold, bizarre, or blinding, the man wore it with swagger, did five backflips, and still didn’t miss a beat. Whether you came for the dance or stayed for the sartorial suspense, one thing's for sure: he gave us a night to remember. And honestly? We're already excited for what he’ll wear next year.