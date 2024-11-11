Singles Day 11/11: 4 powerful steps to manifest the love you deserve and attract your perfect partner!

If there's any day to be single on, its today — November 11. Today singles all around the world have something to look forward to: celebrating independence, self-love, and indulging in some serious shopping. Welcome to Singles’ Day, or as it's affectionately known in China, Double 11. What started as a small campus tradition at Nanjing University, China in 1993 has now blossomed into a global phenomenon. As the legend goes, four single students from the university stood together to declare their pride in being single and the alleged reason they picked November 11 was because they felt like the numeral ‘1’ represented an individual; additionally, when four ‘1s’ are grouped together, they form a visual that looks like bare branches — symbolising single-hood. Singles day is celebrated on 11/11

If you’re someone who's happy flying solo and basking in your own independence, Singles' Day is already a celebration of self-love and fulfilment. But if you're hoping to manifest a partner, there's no better time to do it than today. The day itself is packed with cosmic significance, making it an ideal time to set your intentions.

In numerology, 11/11 is known as a Master Number. These types of numbers house a powerful vibration that aligns perfectly to create a portal for manifestation and spiritual growth. It’s the ideal moment to focus on what you truly want in life — whether it’s love, success, or personal clarity. This year, there’s even more magic in the air because 11/11 coincides with Venus entering Capricorn, bringing a grounded and practical energy to love and relationships. This shift encourages you to approach matters of the heart with maturity and by setting realistic expectations. If you're seeking a partner, it’s the perfect time to think about how you want love to grow in your life.

Steps to manifest love today

You've probably heard the saying, “Make a wish when you see 11:11.” According to experts, there’s real power at that moment — it’s all about clarity and intention. Here’s how to make the most of the 11/11 manifestation portal on Single's Day:

Start with gratitude: When you begin your manifestation practice, express gratitude for what you already have. This act of consciously thinking about the things present in your life will attract more of what you desire. Saying affirmations like, “I am grateful for the love and abundance already in my life,” sets a positive foundation for your manifestation.

State your intentions in the present tense: Don’t just wish for what you want — affirm that it’s already here. If you’re seeking love, instead of saying, “I want to find love,” say, “I am surrounded by love and joy.” These positive statements create a deeper connection between your desires and the universe by affirming them as if they are already a reality.

Request guidance: It’s important to keep your heart and hands open to the universe’s guidance. After stating your intentions, ask for help and support in manifesting your desires. A simple phrase like, “Guide me to my highest good,” can do wonders for opening new doors.

Use affirmations for love: For those specifically manifesting a romantic partner, certain affirmations can help reinforce your desires. Try something like, “I am worthy of love and respect,” or “Love flows effortlessly into my life.” These powerful phrases will not only keep you focused, but also help you align your energy with the kind of love you want to attract.

So if you’re hoping to manifest a partner this Single's Day, align your intentions with the cosmic energies surrounding you and ask for what you want with these manifestation tips!