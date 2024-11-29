Sobhita Dhulipala was cosplaying her bridal era way back: Here's the mood board for all brides-to-be

Tara Khanna's wardrobe across both seasons of series Made in Heaven may be Sobhita Dhulipala's everyday aesthetic, but what fun is it if a bride-to-be doesn't switch it up, in the run up to, and her actual D-Day? That's what were looking at with Sobhita's projected mood board as she gears up to tie the knot with Naga Chaitanya come December 4. Just a few days away from turning wifey to Chay, the wedding festivities have of course kickstarted for the duo. Earlier today, wholesome photos from their haldi and mangal snanam ceremony in Hyderabad were made public and while Chay looks completely smitten, Sobhita seamlessly channels the blushing-bride-to-be vibe. Wondering what Sobhita Dhulipala's bridal aesthetic is going to be? Here's the mood board!(Photos: Instagram/htcity, sobhitad)

The run up to her wedding has seen Sobhita straight up go for the demure route. Barely there makeup, casually pinned flowing hair and soft and simple (yet regal because of their timelessness) ensembles have been her uniform.

Prior to the mangal snanam, Sobhita and Chay hosted their Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam, a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ceremony that marks the start of a couple's wedding festivities. Her smile was her biggest accessory as she stepped out in a saffron, forest and wheat-hued silk saree, tied traditionally. So none of those chic, but contemporary pre-drapes here!

Even for the big engagement announcement, Sobhita looked effervescent in her pastel peach Manish Malhotra Uppada silk saree. Woven using the jamdani technique, Bangalore silk and zari formed the base of her blushing photos.

Speaking of the soft bride aesthetic, silken tissue layered over a muted brocade blouse? Perfection. Add to that the fact that the photos were conceptualised with Sobhita running barefoot by the beach and the sun kissing the sheer pallu of her powder pink Raw Mango weave and looks like we have a winner.

That being said, is she going to do a knee-jerk switch in the days coming ahead? It's very possible!

Look at her shine in this dazzling embossed Puneet Balana lehenga set, as she took the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week earlier this year. Sleek straight hair, smoky sultry makeup and lots of oomph made for the finishing details.

Also, why just stop at classic silhouettes? A contemporary cut here and a chic 2024-update there never hurt no one! Look at this equal parts classy and sensual corset lehenga set she had sported for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities.

What do you think is going to be Sobhita's bridal aesthetic for her wedding day?