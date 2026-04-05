Square nails are having a main character moment right now, here's some inspo for your next manicure
Square nails are having a main character moment right now and there are a lot of ways to play around with the shape. Take a look
Square nails are making a comeback, tapping into the ongoing revival of early 2000s beauty trends. The structured shape feels bold yet versatile, working just as well with minimal looks as it does with playful designs and bright colours. Best suited for medium to longer lengths, the style has most recently been spotted on celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sabrina Carpenter. From design to upkeep, nail experts decode how to perfect square nails.
Bold polka dots
According to nail artist Preety, the creative force behind Nails by Preety, one of the easiest ways to elevate square nails right now is with polka dots, just not the kind you remember. “Today’s designs are far more experimental,” she says, pointing to unexpected colour pairings like blue on yellow and playful variations in scale and placement. “It’s all about reworking the classic, nothing feels one-size-fits-all anymore.”
Miniature art takes over
Nails are turning into tiny canvases this spring, with miniature art leading the way. From unassuming motifs to layered, detailed designs, manicures are evolving into mini galleries of self-expression. Pretty explains, “We’re moving away from simple colour and toward storytelling. Each nail is no longer just an accessory; it’s a tiny, curated exhibit on your personality.”
Florals, but make them bold
Florals are getting a statement update. Instead of delicate prints, oversized blooms are taking centre stage, turning each nail into a mini canvas. Pretty adds, “A few oversized blooms create focal points that feel much more modern than a traditional floral print. While bright hues are popular with these designs, I suggest trying them on clear nails for a chic spring look.”
Square nail aftercare
To keep square nails looking sharp and long-lasting, consistent aftercare is key. Regularly applying cuticle oil two to three times a day and moisturising your hands after every wash helps maintain strength and hydration. Since the shape has defined edges, it’s important to avoid using your nails as tools and be mindful during everyday tasks to prevent chipping. Protecting your nails from excessive water and harsh chemicals also makes a difference — wear gloves while cleaning or doing dishes and limit prolonged exposure to water.
Inputs by nail technician Nilakshi Jain, NAILAKSHI Studio
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More