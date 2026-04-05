Square nails are having a main character moment right now, here's some inspo for your next manicure

Square nail aftercare

To keep square nails looking sharp and long-lasting, consistent aftercare is key. Regularly applying cuticle oil two to three times a day and moisturising your hands after every wash helps maintain strength and hydration. Since the shape has defined edges, it’s important to avoid using your nails as tools and be mindful during everyday tasks to prevent chipping. Protecting your nails from excessive water and harsh chemicals also makes a difference — wear gloves while cleaning or doing dishes and limit prolonged exposure to water.