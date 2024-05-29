 Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and other divas who never fail to slay in bodycon dresses - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and other divas who never fail to slay in bodycon dresses

ByMahima Pandey
May 29, 2024 06:31 PM IST

Take inspiration from these Indian divas on how to embrace your curves and rock bodycon dresses

Bodycon dresses look fab, but one needs tonnes of confidence to pull it off. But once you learn to slay in this attire, there’s no going back. Well, today we have curated a list of divas who often inspire us to embrace our curves and rock a body-hugging outfit. Check it out:

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor posing with the IPL 2024 trophy in bodycon dresses
Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is gifted with an hourglass figure, which is why she never shies away from flaunting those curves in body-hugging gowns and dresses. An example of the same is this glittery red hot gown that she wore for the premiere of her debut film The Archies (2023)

Janhvi Kapoor

Another star kid who often makes heads turn with her bodycon dresses is Janhvi Kapoor. She has a never-ending affair with dramatic, blingy, fitted gowns and you won’t see the fashion police complaining. She’s having her moment and we are living for it

 

Ananya Panday

How could Ananya Panday’s pink latex dress not be on this list? She looked like a sexy Barbie doll, giving us some serious Kardashian vibes. May it be a starry affair or just a casual hang-out with friends, Ananya has inspired us time and again to don bodycon

 

Shanaya Kapoor

Even though Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her acting debut, the star kid has already garnered a fan following on social media much like her BFFs Suhana and Ananya. One major staple in Shanaya’s wardrobe is bodycon dresses. This particular halter-neck number in black with a white collar is our fav

 

Khushi Kapoor

Just like her sister Janhvi, Khushi is a total fashionista with a great sense of style. Proof of the same is this leopard print bodycon dress featuring a subtle cowl neck. Paired with wavy locks, dramatic eyeliner and soft glam makeup, this is the perfect look for literally any occasion

Which diva from this list managed to inspire you to don bodycon?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mahima Pandey

    Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.

News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and other divas who never fail to slay in bodycon dresses
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
