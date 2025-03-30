Summer wardrobe inspiration from W for Woman

Summer is almost here, which means floral prints and vibrant colours, even in your ethnic wear. From delicate embroideries to trendy fusion wear and wedding glam, W for Woman’s latest collection has styles for every summer occasion.

Whether it’s wedding festivities or a casual outing, W for Woman has it all. Their latest collection features three capsules. Indian Saga is a tribute to intricate embroideries and silhouettes, while Runway Chic, is fusion wear with edgy prints, and The Wedding Drama, is an ode to the grandeur of wedding fashion. Head to W for Woman for inspiration this summer.

A floral splash

Kurta set from the Runway Chic capsule collection

Want florals for summer? This kurta set from the Runway Chic capsule collection is your perfect companion. Handpainted flowers in shades of pink are splashed over a white kurti, as a nod to the bright themes of the season. It is paired with straight magenta pants for an extra pop of vibrancy.

An ivory dream

Printed short kurti paired with palazzo pants

If you are looking for inspiration for your Eid ensemble, look no further! This ivory-creme printed short kurti paired with palazzo pants and a scalloped dupatta from Indian Saga is the perfect choice. The lightweight organza fabric makes this breezy look ideal for summer.

A dramatic flair

Elegant anarkali set

For a more dramatic and eye-catching look, you can opt for this elegant anarkali set from Indian Saga in a stunning deep blue hue, adorned with abstract floral patterns in vibrant shades of orange and pink. It is perfect for a daytime soiree, festive gatherings, brunch dates, or even a stylish cocktail event.

Festive drama

Beautifully crafted lehenga sets

If you’re attending daytime wedding festivities, opt for these beautifully crafted lehenga sets from the The Wedding Drama in soft pastel shades for a breezy, elegant look. Adorned with delicate gold detailing, the subtle shimmer adds an extra layer of regal charm to your ensemble. The best part? Lehengas that are lightweight and easy to manage, while still giving off an air of chic elegance.

Monochrome magic

Monochrome co-ord sets from Runway Chic

Want an understated summer vibe? Choose these monochrome co-ord sets from Runway Chic. The long kurtis, paired with loose pants are perfect for office or a daytime outing. The print and colours make it both minimal and modern.