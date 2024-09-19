Surreal eyebrows to sunset lips: Beauty trends dominating the runway during fashion weeks

Surreal eyebrows Bold beauty trends dominate the runway during fashion weeks.(Photos: Instagram)

Bold eyebrows from Marni's show at Milan Fashion Week(Photo: Instagram)

Francesco Risso’s Marni show at Milan Fashion Week was all about surrealism and fantasy. Models strutted up and down the runway with exaggerated, almost quizzical eyebrows and heavily darkened eyelids. The makeup zeroed in on expressionism, a running theme throughout the show. To emulate this look, consider using dark eye shadow colours and drawing over your natural eyebrows with extreme arches for an abstract makeup look.

Positively doll-like

Doll-like make-up look from Haris Reed at London Fashion Week.(Photo: Instagram)

Harris Reed’s show for Nina Ricci at London Fashion Week was a theatrical presentation, inspired by the 17th and 18th centuries. Keeping with the theme, the beauty looks featured a dewy base, clumped lashes, bold eye shadow and glossy lips to replicate ornate porcelain dolls. To recreate this look, opt for bright eye shadow shades such as icy blue and bright oranges and pinks. Add lash extensions and an exaggerated cupid’s bow in light lip shades for a doll-like look.

The gem of your eye

Heavily adorned eyes with glitter from Chopova Lowena at London Fashion Week.(Photo: Instagram)

Maximalism is back on the runway, and how? In a nod to Y2K raver fashion, Chopova Lowena’s LFW show featured bright, sparkly rhinestones, glitter, and other embellishments around the eyes. Choose multicoloured rhinestones or sparkly bindis and decorate your eyes for a bold, playful twist on eye makeup.

Sunset lips

Ombré lipstick style from Ahluwalia's show at London Fashion Week.(Photo: Instagram)

Contrasting lip shade combinations were a beauty standout at the Ahluwalia LFW show. The experimental make-up played with bold, warm tones and neutral shades to create an ombré effect and emulate a brilliant sunset. To recreate this look, apply a light or neutral-coloured lipstick such as blush pink or light brown. Next, highlight the corners of the lips with a darker shade like dark orange or deep red and purple before blending the colours for a seamless gradient.

Sky-high hair

Emulating the 1960s' big hair trend at Paul Costelloe’s London Fashion Week showcase.(Photo: Instagram)

The volume of the hairdos at Paul Costelloe’s London Fashion Week showcase was dialled all the way up to match the collection's 1950s and '60s inspiration. To recreate this hairstyle, tease the hair with a fine-toothed brush and gently brush the hair downward towards the scalp, allowing it to tangle. This method will create volume at the roots, giving the style a quintessential retro vibe. Style with a headband and set with hairspray.