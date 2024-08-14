Tamana fashion show: Celebrating inclusivity with compassion

Fashion has more to it than just clothes; it goes beyond fabric and stitching. The Tamana fashion show celebrates inclusivity on the runway and serves as a bridge to a greater acceptance than other shows. Tamana Foundation, a non-profit organisation, is a school for children with special needs, that challenges the societal norms of disability and fashion. In association with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), Tamana held its annual fashion show at The Mansion, Hyatt Regency on August 13th embracing the individuality of every child. The Tamana Fashion held at The Mansion, Hyatt Regency on August 13th.

The show was graced by the presence of Sunil Sethi, Chairperson of FDCI, Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, renowned fashion designers, Payal Jain, Namrata Joshipura, Anju Modi and Payal Pratap and other dignities and patrons.

The event commenced with beautiful melodies being sung by Diwakar Sharma, who won many hearts in a television music reality show followed by the speech of Shayama Chona, President and Founder of Tamana Foundation. “We are all the same inside, if you have a good heart, you can be a part of us. That's the idea behind this show,” she said while talking about the motivation behind the Tamana fashion show. Ram Mohan Naidu who was a former student of Shayama Chona, served as the chief guest. “This is not just another event; it is a celebration of life and inclusion,” he remarked while honouring the designers and other dignitaries with awards to recognise their contributions, along with Sunil Sethi.

The event concluded with a fashion show featuring designs by Payal Pratap, Namrata Joshipura, Anju Modi and Payal Jain followed by an inclusion walk of the students of Tamana Foundation with the designers and educators of various eminent schools.