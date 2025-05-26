The comeback cut: Bob Is Stealing the Spotlight Again

The timeless bob cuts have officially entered its coolest era yet. With edgy updates and playful textures, they are stealing the spotlight from root to tip. From jaw-grazing chin-length bobs to effortless and classic A-line bobs, this year’s bob trends are all about confidence, customisation, and the cool-girl energy. Whether you’re into sleek and sharp or messy and undone, there’s a bob out there just waiting to transform your vibe. So, if you’ve been flirting with the idea of going shorter, consider this a sign. Bob cuts are back in town with a bold and fun appeal

Go classic with a blunt bob

This chin-length, single-layer cut has been iconic since the 1920s. Actor Esha Gupta (above) adds a sharp A-line edge while Millie Bobby Brown (left) keeps it soft and rounded. Whether styled sleek and straight or left natural, the blunt bob is as timeless as it is trendy.





A dash of sass with a flicked bob

Want something playful with anedge? Try a flicked bob, like model Gigi Hadid (left) recently did. This style has no fixed length and works with both middle and side partings. “Flicked bobs are sassy, bold and full of personality. You can wear them with beachy waves or dramatic curls,” says Raunaq.

Perfect for a switch-up

“When bob cuts first gained popularity in the early 20th century, they symbolised independence, progress and reinvention,” shares hairstylist Dwyessh Parasanani, adding, “Even today, I see women going for a bob after a breakup, childbirth, graduation or marriage. It marks a transition — a refresh.”

Say yes to layers

A layered bob is all about volume, movement, and personality. Actor Shanaya Kapoor (left) styles hers with soft waves for an effortless look, while Tara Sutaria (right) goes for a choppier, edgier take. “These are the most versatile bobs,” notes stylist Raunaq Arora, adding, “They work across all textures — wavy, curly, or pin-straight.”

French vs Parisian Bob: Know the difference

The French bob, like the one worn by singer Gracie Abrams, is shorter, often grazing the jawline, and pairs well with blunt bangs. The Parisian bob is longer, usually brushing the collarbone, and comes with wispy fringe or none at all.

Finding your perfect fit

Tailoring a bob to your face shape is what really makes it shine. Oval face? Lucky you — most bob styles will suit you Round face? Skip heavy volume at the cheekbones; it can exaggerate roundness. Square face? Avoid blunt cuts that highlight sharp angles. Heart-shaped face? Add volume near the jawline to balance proportions.

(Story by Rajlekha Roy Burman)