The new bridal mantra: Why the new mangalsutra is minimal and personal

There's a new style mantra echoing through modern wedding: minimal, modern, and perfectly personalised. Gen Z is taking the age-old symbol of marital commitment, the mangalsutra, and giving it a sleek, everyday-wearable makeover. Alia Bhatt’s pick: a minimal, meaningful mangalsutra featuring a No. 8–inspired motif, a nod to her and Ranbir Kapoor’s shared lucky number (and the symbol of infinity); and Katrina Kaif’s delicate mangalsutra with two dainty hanging diamonds on a traditional black-beaded chain (Photos: Instagram)

For context, the word ‘mangalsutra’ comes from the Sanskrit: Mangal (auspicious) and ‘Sutra’ (thread)... the auspicious thread symbolising marital commitment.

But this generation is taking that symbolism and reshaping it to fit their own stories. Sleek silhouettes, delicate chains, contemporary pendants, the emotion stays, the design evolves.

And the movement isn’t subtle. Celebrity brides have already given the trend their full approval. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others have all stepped out in pared-back versions, quietly signalling that the less-is-more era is here to stay.

Even global luxury houses like Bvlgari have launched dedicated mangalsutra lines, a strong nod to how influential this shift has become.

At the heart of the trend is the modern bride’s lifestyle. She wants the most symbolic piece of her jewellery wardrobe to move with her, from meetings to brunches, from everyday outfits to festive ones. “It’s one piece of jewellery that will always hold meaning, so I customised mine with our initials,” says Aanchal Rana, a December bride-to-be.

Some are even switching out their earlier, heavier pieces. Purnima Gupta, married in 2019, recently received a modern mangalsutra as an anniversary gift. “Trends were very different when I got married. Now I wanted something sleeker that I could actually wear every day,” she says.

Jewellery labels are quick to acknowledge this shift. Nakul and Priyanka Jain, founders of Mohar Fine Jewellery, note, “Young couples appreciate individuality. The new-age mangalsutra holds the same sentiment but in a form that feels authentically theirs. Brides are choosing versatile pieces that work with both Indian and contemporary wardrobes.”

Designers Anisha Mittal and Isha Goyal of House of Migo echo the change: “Brides don’t want ceremony-only jewellery anymore. They want something personal and wearable. That’s why minimal, lightweight designs and personalised touches, initials, symbols, modern motifs, are trending everywhere.”