The revival of the bubble hemlines

In the ever-evolving realm of fashion, where trends come and go like the seasons, the bubble hemline has re-emerged with a whimsical vengeance. After the serene allure of quiet luxury and the neat, tailored lines of recent years, 2024 welcomes a bold return to maximalism with the extravagant flair of bubble hems. Kylie Jenner in a white two-piece set with a bralette and a puff skirt(Photo: Instagram)

Blake Lively’s most talked about looks as Serena van der Woodsen in the show Gossip Girl comprise a bubble skirt, combining whimsy and couture(Photo: Instagram)

Drawing inspiration from iconic characters like Serena van der Woodsen’s (played by Blake Lively) puffball dresses of the early 2000s in the popular show Gossip Girl, this voluminous silhouette has swiftly become the darling of today’s style scene.

Nicole Scherzinger attended the 2024 Tony Awards in New York recently in a pink mermaid gown with a puff hemline by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran(Photo: Instagram)

Designer Shivani Awasty muses on this resurgence, noting how “fashion’s cyclical nature brings back past trends infused with modern twists”. She says, “The bubble hemline’s playful, balloon-like shape perfectly mirrors our current penchant for expressive, joyful attire — a fitting response to a post-pandemic world yearning for liberation and movement”.

Natasha Poonawalla rocked a Thom Browne puff creation at the CFDA Awards last year(Photo: Instagram)

But this trend isn’t merely a product of today — it harkens back to its origins in the late 1950s, championed by trailblazers like fashion designers Pierre Cardin and Hubert de Givenchy. Later embraced by ’80s icons such as the late Princess Diana of Wales and pop queen Madonna, the bubble skirt’s ability to add volume and whimsy to formalwear made it a staple across generations.

The late Princess Diana of Wales, dressed in a puff-ball skirt and a double breasted white blazer, attended the Cannes Film Festival in France, in 1987(Photo: Instagram)

Fast-forwarding to the early 2000s, the bubble hemline found renewed popularity among eclectic fashionistas like hotel heiress Paris Hilton and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, embodying a youthful exuberance amid diverse styles. Today, its resurgence among Gen Z is a testament to its enduring appeal, combined with contemporary trends like tube tops and ballet flats.

2024 EDITION

The runway of Miu Miu’s S/S 24 featured bubble hemlines on skirts (right, as seen on the model)(Photo: Instagram)

Looking ahead to 2024, designers like Nikita Mhaisalkar predict an “expansive revival of the bubble hemline across varied garments, from tops to red carpet gowns, showcasing its versatility and broad appeal”. Meanwhile, stylist Isha Bhansali suggests that one should look for minimalistic pairings that let the bubble hemline shine. “Whether extending to the shoulders or styled as a cape, the key is to balance its bold shape with sleek accents like fitted tops and elegant accessories,” she says.