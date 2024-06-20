The revival of the bubble hemlines
Embrace the extravagant flair of the trending bubble hemline, heralded as the new look du jour by style icons globally
In the ever-evolving realm of fashion, where trends come and go like the seasons, the bubble hemline has re-emerged with a whimsical vengeance. After the serene allure of quiet luxury and the neat, tailored lines of recent years, 2024 welcomes a bold return to maximalism with the extravagant flair of bubble hems.
Drawing inspiration from iconic characters like Serena van der Woodsen’s (played by Blake Lively) puffball dresses of the early 2000s in the popular show Gossip Girl, this voluminous silhouette has swiftly become the darling of today’s style scene.
Designer Shivani Awasty muses on this resurgence, noting how “fashion’s cyclical nature brings back past trends infused with modern twists”. She says, “The bubble hemline’s playful, balloon-like shape perfectly mirrors our current penchant for expressive, joyful attire — a fitting response to a post-pandemic world yearning for liberation and movement”.
But this trend isn’t merely a product of today — it harkens back to its origins in the late 1950s, championed by trailblazers like fashion designers Pierre Cardin and Hubert de Givenchy. Later embraced by ’80s icons such as the late Princess Diana of Wales and pop queen Madonna, the bubble skirt’s ability to add volume and whimsy to formalwear made it a staple across generations.
Fast-forwarding to the early 2000s, the bubble hemline found renewed popularity among eclectic fashionistas like hotel heiress Paris Hilton and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, embodying a youthful exuberance amid diverse styles. Today, its resurgence among Gen Z is a testament to its enduring appeal, combined with contemporary trends like tube tops and ballet flats.
2024 EDITION
Looking ahead to 2024, designers like Nikita Mhaisalkar predict an “expansive revival of the bubble hemline across varied garments, from tops to red carpet gowns, showcasing its versatility and broad appeal”. Meanwhile, stylist Isha Bhansali suggests that one should look for minimalistic pairings that let the bubble hemline shine. “Whether extending to the shoulders or styled as a cape, the key is to balance its bold shape with sleek accents like fitted tops and elegant accessories,” she says.