Time to paint your eyes red à la these celebs

While dark-hued outfits are preferred around this time of the year for their warm feel, add an extra tadka of hotness to your eyes this winter season. Opt for the trending red smokey eye look, which includes a splash of the bold red eyeshadow with a hint of a darker note at the outer corner. Makeup artiste Sahibba K Anand says, “Just like any other trend, the red smokey eye became popular in 2018 and is now gaining popularity again.” Irina Shayk opts for a red smoky eye look with a pearly white gown(Photo: Instagram)

Emma Chamberlain chooses an ombré red smoky eye look(Photo: Instagram)

On the other hand, makeup artiste Meera Bhandari believes TikTok’s viral ‘I’m cold’ makeup trend is the reason why the bold eye makeup is picking up. She says, “Red is a hot trend of the season. Ever since TikTok’s “I’m cold” makeup trend went viral, many fashion brands like Chanel and Dior, and celebrities like Camila Cabello and Vanessa Hudgens are showing that the amazing crimson eye makeup trends will be everywhere.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Model Samira shows how to go for a neat red graphic liner with your casual outfit(Photo: Instagram)

How to wear the look for day and night?

Vanessa Hudgens embrace the red graphic liner(Photo: Instagram)

For the daytime glam, you can blend the red with other shadows for a fun two-tone look. Yellow and red hues can look really good or blend out the red with a pink to give it a softer, feminine hue. Alternatively, opt for a red graphic liner look or burgundy matte smokey eyes.

For an evening look, either smoke it out with black eyeshadow or to make the look stand out even more, add a hint of red glitter.

Go for crimson red eyes or metallic eyes if you have a simple ‘fit. But make sure you avoid too much of red as it can look overwhelming.

For a more enhanced finish, apply some red eyeshadow outside of the lower lashline. Blend it out properly and apply black eyeliner on the top lid and the waterline.

You can add some inner corner highlights using a shimmery eyeshadow to complete your night look.

Here’s how you can pull off the intimidating eye makeup with ease

For a more subtle look, recreate Camila Cabello’s subtle crimson eye look(Photo: Instagram)