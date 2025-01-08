Timothée Chalamet’s baby ‘stache took heat at the Golden Globes, but it’s a trend you can’t ignore; take a look

If you’ve been paying attention to the latest fashion trends, you might have noticed a growing movement — one that’s paradoxically as bold as it is subtle. Yes, the ‘barely there moustache’ is making a major comeback, and it’s taking over the global red carpet as well as Instagram feeds and Pinterest boards. From Timothee Chalamet’s Golden Globe appearance to Bollywood’s Veer Pahariya joining the movement, the ‘stache is no longer a relic of the past — it’s back, and it’s here to stay. Timothee Chalamet and Veer Pahariya sporting the same moustache

The Timothee effect

It all started with the Academy Award-nominated Timothee. At the 2025 Golden Globes, the actor showed up alongside Kylie Jenner with what can only be described as a ‘pube-stache’, sparking a whirlwind of reactions. Host Nikki Glaser didn’t hold back, quipping, “You have the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lip.” Fans weren’t shy to express their opinion on the ‘stache either, saying, “Timothee's moustache being roasted is so deserved,” one tweeted, while another begged, “Timothee Chalamet needs to let go of the moustache PLEASE.”

Despite the online roasting, Timothee's delicate ‘stache shows no signs of disappearing. In fact, it seems to be gaining traction, with new actor Veer Pahariya joining the barely-there moustache club. During promotions for his upcoming filmSkyForce, Veer was spotted with a similar ‘stache, prompting one fan to comment, “He’s copying Timothée Chalamet’s style.” Could it be? The trend might just be making a serious comeback.

A little bit of ‘stache history

Once upon a time, the barely-there moustache was the very definition of uncool. Think creepy, old-fashioned, and all-around pervy. But, as with most things in fashion, what was once considered outdated is now vintage — making its comeback as part of the larger indie sleaze revival. Much like the return of wired headphones, and vision board, the barely-there ‘stache is getting a modern-day makeover.

For many, the moustache’s revival is tied to its intriguing, seductive appeal; it's important to note that this type of ‘stache leads back to the enigmatic leading men of yesteryear who exuded the charm of matinee idols. The ‘stache carries a sense of sleazy appeal and underworld glamour and these days, it’s this very vibe — the nostalgic feel of a 70s porn star or a coke dealer — that’s drawing people in and making the barely there moustache a trend again.

Celebrities rocking the ‘stache

Now that the trend is back, let’s talk about the stars leading the charge. Perhaps the most iconic proponent of the barely-there ‘stache is none other than Pedro Pascal. Whether he’s starring in Narcos, The Last of Us, or Gladiator II, Pascal’s trademark ‘stache has become a signature of his look. It’s the perfect blend of rugged charm and effortless style; in fact, the man deserves an acting credit just for his facial hair, if you ask us.

Another contender for the best baby ‘stache has to be Jacob Elordi. The Australian heartthrob (and major indie sleaze advocate) has often been spotted rocking a perfectly groomed moustache but Elordi’s version isn’t just about the ‘stache — it’s a full-on look, paired with mullets and bold accessories. The classic “business in the front, party in the back” combo was once a symbol of the quirky Joe Exotics and Billy Ray Cyruses of the world, but Elordi has transformed it into something cool and nostalgic, making the 80s relic feel fresh again.

Then there's Paul Mescal, whose effortless cool has become an inspiration for girlfriends everywhere. With his relaxed, slightly messy ‘stache paired with short shorts and an earring, Mescal's look is the epitome of laid-back style, the ‘chill guy’ look if one may. It’s an undeniable part of his signature charm, influencing a new wave of facial hair enthusiasts! Whether it’s giving off an old-school vibe or bringing a touch of indie sleaze to the forefront, it adds a certain je ne sais quoi to any outfit.

From Timothee's controversial attempt to the smooth, signature ‘taches of Pascal, Elordi, and Mescal, the barely-there stache is quickly becoming the facial hair trend of the year. Whether you love it or hate it, one thing’s for sure — the ‘stache is back in style, and everyone’s talking about it.