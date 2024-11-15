‘No manis’ are the new manicures! Natural nails are having a moment, here's how to hop onto the trend

A good manicure has undoubtedly been one of the defining beauty trends of the past few years. From discovering a signature style to finding a manicurist that just ‘gets’ you, many have embraced the search for the perfect set of nails with joy. But here's the 2024 twist: recent trend reports are showing a shift in the nail game. With manicure prices creeping up and the damage that constant acrylics, gels, and extensions can do over time, elaborate manicures are starting to lose their status as a beauty staple. As more people opt for simpler, more natural nail care routines, could this mark the beginning of a shift away from the once-essential beauty staple? Margot Robbie's clear nails

‘No mani’ is officially the new mani

The latest trend is unsurprisingly low-key: a ‘no manicure’ manicure. As self-care has evolved from a buzzword to a lifestyle, the focus is shifting towards holistic beauty — embracing simpler, more sustainable routines. The no mani manis are all about taking a break from the roundabout of acrylics, gels and press-on, instead focusing on nurturing your nails to their healthiest, most natural state.

Ayo Edebiri's natural nails for 2024 Golden Globes

If you're wondering whether this natural nail trend is really taking off, just look to the stars. Celebrities and influencers have been rocking minimalist manicures since the beginning of the year. Brooke DeVard, host of the Naked Beauty podcast, also shared her thoughts on the rise of this movement; the podcaster noted that the appeal of a no-mani look is all about embracing what's natural.

Professional manicurists are also weighing in, with many pointing out that bold trends like long acrylics, heavy beading and complex designs are starting to fall out of favour. Instead, minimalist manicures — think short, well-maintained nails with a soft sheen or completely bare nails — are taking their place. And it makes sense: as fashion embraces more simplistic, pared-back styles like monochromatic outfits and quiet luxury, our nails are following suit, becoming an accessory that emphasises understated elegance.

Achieving the no-mani look with a low-maintenance routine

So, what's the secret to making your natural nails your main accessory? The key is to embrace a low-maintenance routine that focuses on hydration, protection and nourishment — without the need for layers of polish or artificial nails.

The first step in a nail care routine is hydration; this is not just for your nails and cuticles, but for your hands as well. A lightweight, non-greasy hand cream along with a cuticle cream or oil can keep your hands soft and supple — look for products with ingredients like glycerine, hyaluronic acid or natural botanicals that hydrate deeply and give your nails a polished, well-groomed appearance.

There are also a few essential tools you'll need to maintain your nails at home; a basic nail care kit including a clipper, nail cleaner, cuticle nipper, and a file is all you need. While stainless steel tools are durable, and easy to clean, glass files or ‘soft files’ are also making a strong comeback since they are gentler on the nails and won’t cause splitting or peeling. When it comes to shaping your nails, less is more. Follow the natural shape of your nails for a neat, tidy look.

For those times when your nails need a little more attention, opt for a treatment that highlights, rather than hides, your natural nails. A transparent base coat or a nail strengthener is perfect for this. These products help fortify your nails while giving them a subtle sheen.

Takeaway: Less is more

As we continue to embrace self-care as a lifestyle, taking care of our nails has never been more important. Then mani trend is about more than just ditching the polish — it’s about prioritising nail health and adopting a natural approach to beauty. After all, sometimes less really is more.