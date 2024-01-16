Trends that grabbed eyeballs at Milan Fashion Week Men's A/W 2024

Trend spotting at Milan Fashion Week Men's A/W 2024.

Fashion Week season has officially kickstarted with Milan Fashion Week Men's A/W 2024 and there has been umpteen menswear trends that have been noticed on the runway. From the return of sharp tailoring on the ramp to innovative shows like Federico Cina, where a model was seen balancing another one on her shoulder, here are some of the key highlights from Milan.

An ode to disco belts

These belts can also be considered similar to the '70s concho belt.

Prada created its own version of the early aughts boho disco belts on the runway. The other accessories that will be popular in 2024 from Prada were swim caps, tight monkey caps, classic ties and goggles. It was a luxe office core offering from Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons-led Italian House.

Skirting around

A model in Dhruv Kapoor's Co-Ed collection at Milan Fashion Week Men's A/W 2024.

Dhruv Kapoor's collection Co-Ed at Milan Fashion Week Men's A/W 2024 used repurposed pieces to create the collection. It was an utopian world where two opposing world came together to see harmony, peace and balance. And it was the male slit skirt styled with a shirt, jacket and tie that wowed spectators.

No pants for men

A model walks the ramp during JW Anderson show at Milan Fashion Week A/W 2024.

Pantless fashion is in full bloom. Last year it was women ditching their pants for long oversized shirts and hoodies and the recent show by JW Anderson showed that men too are going to hop onto the bandwagon. Jonathan Anderson took the plunge and sent his male models down the runway wearing sheer black pantyhose which they wore over their black underwear.

Cowboy chaps

A male model wearing Dsquared2 on the ramp.

Dean and Dan Caten-led brand Dsquared 2 saw the return of cowboy-core in their collection. Male model wearing sequined chaps with a mud-laden vest and a fur tote bag looked equal parts chic and sexy.