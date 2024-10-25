Twinkle Khanna's self-designed silver crescent-shaped hair accessory is perfect for the festive season

While jewellery and makeup can surely help elevate your look in a jiffy, the fashion girlies are now all about the hair accessories. Having become a must-have accessory for the festive season, this time it was author-actor Twinkle Khanna, who made an effortless hair statement with her crescent-shaped hair accessory. Twinkle Khanna wears a crescent-shaped hair accessory designed by her and paired with a yellow saree from Raw Mango, hand cuffs from Tribe Amrapali and ring from a London flea market(Photo: Instagram/twinklerkhanna)

As she made a recent appearance with husband-actor Akshay Kumar at the premiere of the film Go Noni Go, she ensured to grab eyeballs with her eccentric fashion sense in her sunshine yellow saree and the silver hair accessory. She told us how she had designed it herself as she said, “The silver crescent-shaped hair accessory was designed by me. Earlier, I used to own a silver fan-shaped hair clip to save me on my bad hair days. But I somehow lost it so I ended up going to a silversmith with a vision to make a semi-circular metallic hair accessory that would be four times its size and he brought that to life.”

While the design makes it look like it has a tribal connection, stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi says, “Twinkle Khanna’s crescent hair accessory was the perfect silver lining to her stunning yellow saree! It’s not every day you see an accessory that takes a classic bun from beautiful to badass. This little touch of silver added just the right amount of edge and elegance, setting a trend we’re all here for. Now that’s what real fashion is about—making bold moves that sparkle in all the right places!” . She adds, “The crescent can also be styled as week with a black t-shirt and jeans.”

It is also perfect for someone who would want to opt for a minimal style and yet make a statement with this hair accessory. Stylist Isha Bhansali found it “absolutely gorgeous” and she says, “I would love to wear this on a suit if I had to style it differently.”