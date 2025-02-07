W for Woman makes its debut at New York Fashion Week

Under the bright lights in Manhattan (USA), W for Woman unveiled its Spring-Summer ’25 collection, marking a first for an Indian ethnic wear brand at New York Fashion Week’s Made in India segment. The showcase moved through three distinct themes— young fashion, wedding drama, and truly Indian. W for Woman

A pink co-ord set

“Our debut at NYFW is a bold statement that Indian fashion is making its mark on the global stage. With ‘W,’ we’re redefining how the world perceives Indian ethnic wear, blending tradition with modernity to create timeless elegance," said Anant Daga, Chief Executive Officer – TCNS Division, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

The collection featured three distinct segments, each celebrating a unique facet of Indian ethnic fashion.



A beige lehenga with intricate embroidery

Indian saga

This capsule draws inspiration from India’s rich traditions. Picture flowing silhouettes with delicate handwoven fabrics that feel like poetry in motion. The intricate embroidery adds texture and depth, while the modern cuts of suit-inspired dresses and kurta sets bring a fresh, contemporary twist to the traditional. The draped lehenga skirts feel both effortless and rega. Rich maroon, sapphire, and deep green hues are brought to life with shimmering gold and silver threadwork, throwing light on the crafts of India.

A set of kurta and palazzo-style pants

Runway chic

This showcases fusion fashion with an avant-garde mix of bold prints and asymmetric hemlines. Dresses transform into kurtis, dupattas into scarves—each piece telling its own story. Electric blues, fuchsias, and butter yellows mix with neutral tones as the collection bursts with the energy and confidence of the modern Indian woman.

A floor-length dress with a long jacket

The wedding drama

Dedicated to the grandeur of Indian weddings, this capsule showcases the lavish elements of Indian wedding wear. Each fabric (luxurious silks, velvets, and organza) is adorned with intricate hand embroidery, sequins, and delicate embellishments. Voluminous skirts flow gracefully, while dramatic capes and statement dupattas command attention. Soft pastels, regal purples, and shimmering gold create an ethereal palette. Modern necklines and sleek cuts add a contemporary touch, allowing tradition to evolve into something new and breathtaking.

A pastel pink suit set

This milestone moment for ‘W’ at New York Fashion Week marks a significant step in bringing Indian ethnic wear to a global audience. With its seamless blend of tradition and modernity, ‘W’ continues to push boundaries, reaffirming its position in contemporary ethnic fashion. The showcase at the fashion week not only highlights the brand’s design prowess but also paves the way for Indian craftsmanship to gain international recognition on one of fashion’s biggest stages.