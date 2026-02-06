Margot Robbie's goth-glam box of jewels for the Wuthering Heights press tour has us 'choked'

The undisputed queen of swirling a press tour storm is back on her A-game, for easily one of the most hyped films up for release. Wuthering Heights: Margot Robbie's goth-glam jewellery deets have us 'choked' (Photos: X) After reigning supreme through the summer of 2023 for the Barbie press tour, actor Margot Robbie is right back on her since unclaimed throne when it comes to method dressing. And this time, she's cosplaying Catherine Earnshaw, her on-screen counterpart from the soon-to-be released Wuthering Heights. Her body is tea, the silhouettes fresh, and her aura - unmatched. And her dream team from Barbie, comprising of stylist Andrew Mukamal, largely gets the credit for it. But what's really defining every photo-op for her, is the jewellery. We do a deep dive into Margot's box of jewels on display, so far ahead in the press tour. Look #1 Margot permanently set the tone and tenor of her global lap as Catherine Earnshaw with her first look itself. The look was a velvet-trimmed Roberto Cavalli minidress with flouncy bell sleeves but the piece de resistance, was without a doubt the dramatic, Cavalli ruby sitting pretty on her neck, flanked with pearls and diamonds. Around 20 carats deep, the piece's baroque essence was a perfect ode to the tension and tug of the film itself. Method dressing 101.

Look #2 Next up, for a Beverly Hills press junket, Margot was styled in a deeply intentional Dilara Fındıkoğlu ensemble from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. This was regency restraint made noir - and the red silk choker with a 7 carat pearl-cut diamond was the perfect contemporary reckoning for the corseted throwback.

Look #3 Margot's custom Daniel Roseberry gown from Schiaparelli, worn for the film's Los Angeles world premiere, carried a mesh and lace bodice prancing out into a two-tiered dramatic, pleated hem in black and red. But fighting for attention (and winning the battle) was the infamous Taj Mahal necklace. Easily the most historically significant piece of the tour (there's only Emily Bronte's mourning bracelet up to compete for this title), the central table-cut diamond on it dates back to the early 17th century and was a gift from Jehangir to his Empress Noor Jahan. This Mughal family heirloom was eventually passed down to their son Shah Jahan who chose to gift it to his wife Mumtaz Mahal - hence the piece being dubbed the 'Taj Mahal necklace'. That's not all, the diamond itself is inscribed with Persian script, carrying Noor Jahan's name and a saying which translates to 'love is everlasting'.

Not to be confused with the reset necklace which Margot wore, but the history lesson up-top is singularly about the diamond, which was originally worn as a talisman. Centuries on, this was reset into a ruby and gold necklace by Cartier after it was gifted to Elizabeth Taylor by her twice-husband Richard Burton back in 1972, for her birthday. The context of colonisation on the necklace's true cultural origins (and therefore ownership beyond the price tag) was disconcerting in itself - only made worse by Margot exclaiming on the red carpet, "This is Elizabeth Taylor's necklace!", with no allusion to it's Mughal identity. The remainder of the jewellery on Margot from the night also carry immense relevance, both historical and personal. The earrings were a pair of pear-shaped diamond drop earrings, matching her original engagement ring. The next big piece of history on Margot's personhood that night was an Edwardian marquise ring (also called a navette ring), reportedly dating back to sometime between 1900-1915. The oval ruby in the centre stands surrounded by old-mine cut diamonds cased in with a white gold marquise frame, propped on a gold band.

Look #4 It's a very niche expression: to like you diamonds like you do your champagne - overflowing; but Margot achieved it with her frosted pick for the Paris premiere of the film. The Matthieu Blazy-crafted Chanel look was layered in velvet red and sleek white, with over a 100 carats of Champagne diamonds draping her from head to toe. Separating just the choker, it featured an old, mine-cut centre stone, circled by smaller diamonds and flanked with a pear-shaped drop diamond. The body of the piece was a deep red, mirroring the singular hue on her gown. If you're wondering about where the rest of the carats figured for the looks, the (nude) champagne diamond on her finger with the fleshy tones was itself 15 carats.

Look #5 Most recently, Margot's braided, boned-in and almost entirely sheer look (another Dilara Findikoglu number) without a doubt turned heads for the film's London premiere. But nothing is flooding our feeds more than the history and context of the 'Bracelet of Charlotte' replica. Essentially a 'mourning bracelet', the original was created by Charlotte Bronte, from the hair of Emily Bronte (who penned Wuthering Heights), Anne Bronte and Branwell Bronte, after she lost all her siblings to tuberculosis. The choker in this regard, mimics the braided texture, lined with a soft line of pink tulle, in turn reflecting the sheer skin on the bodice.