Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Zendaya is engaged to Tom Holland: Here's everything you need to know about her East West diamond ring

ByAbigail banerji
Jan 15, 2025 12:04 PM IST

Zendaya recently walked the red carpet clad in diamonds but it was the ring on the left hand that caught people's attention.

Actor Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged and the latter debuted her sparkling new jewellery at the recently held Golden Globes red carpet. The news of her pending nuptials set the internet on fire as fans and foes alike wanted to know everything about her ring. The couple met on the set of the Spiderman franchise and have been dating for a few years now. The east-west cushion cut is on trend, and experts believe that it will only become more popular with Zendaya’s influence.

Zendaya shows off her engagement ring on the Golden Globe red carpet(instagram)
Zendaya shows off her engagement ring on the Golden Globe red carpet(instagram)

Zendaya shows off her engagement ring on the Golden Globe red carpet(instagram)
Zendaya shows off her engagement ring on the Golden Globe red carpet(instagram)

Taking to Instagram, jewellery and gems expert Julia Hackman Chafé said the actor’s ring is worth around $2,00,000. Disha Shah, Founder and Designer, DiAi Designs, describes the ring as where the diamond is set horizontally instead of vertically, most popularly found in engagement rings. “Zendaya’s ring is a beautiful choice that balances modern elegance with vintage charm. It’s an ideal engagement ring for those who admire timeless designs with a contemporary twist, making it a meaningful and stylish symbol of love,” she adds.

A close-up of Zendaya's engagement ring(instagram)
A close-up of Zendaya's engagement ring(instagram)

According to reports, the proposal happened over the holidays and was intimate. London-based jeweller Jessica McCormack designed the ring, which has a bezel-set east-west diamond.

Things to keep in mind when selecting East-West engagement ring

Pros:

1. It is ideal for people who desire something unique because of its east-west orientation, which sets it apart from conventional engagement ring designs.

2. Long cuts, such as oval, marquise, or emerald forms, look gorgeous in this context since it highlights their horizontal symmetry and enlarges them.

3. There are many opportunities for personalization with this design, which may be anything from simple and contemporary to elaborate and vintage-inspired.

4. The ring is less likely to spin or seem unstable because the gemstone is frequently positioned horizontally, fitting neatly over the finger.

5. Because east-west rings typically sit closer to the finger, they may be more useful for everyday wear.

Cons:

1. Performs well with long stone shapes such as baguette cuts, oval, marquise, and emerald. In this context, round and square stones don't always have the same visual impact.

2. Those with traditional tastes may find the east-west design too unusual, as some people may favour the standard vertical (north-south) alignment.

3. If the stone is not accompanied by a protective setting (such as a bezel or a halo), the horizontal position may expose more of its edges, increasing the likelihood of damage or snagging.

4. Compared to standard designs, resizing or changing an east-west ring may be more difficult, particularly if the setting is elaborate or specially created.

5. Selecting a wedding band that blends in with the east-west setting can depend on the ring's width and design.

Inputs by Simran Shah, Vice President - Sales, Kama Jewelry

See More
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
