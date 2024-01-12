I was anxious about facing the camera due to weight gain: Niju Machhan

Actor Niju Machhan shares that it’s time to celebrate a year in the industry after her comeback last year. Actor Niju Machhan

“I was part of the industry for six years before I went on a break, due to health and personal reasons, that lasted for six years. Those years, being away from the industry, I got to focus on my health and family and got a chance to retrospect life and work. Being a mother changed things for me. I became patient. But I would be lying if I say that I was not apprehensive when I planned my comeback,” says the Tum Bin Jiya Jaye Na (2014) and Munidhaar (2016) actor.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Talking about the challenges Machhan faced, post pregnancy to get back in shape, she shares, “I strongly feel that there are a lot of things that we perceive and it’s not what the world sees. When I decided to return to acting, I was anxious about facing the camera due to weight gain. I knew that it was not easy to find work in the entertainment industry immediately after having a baby without losing weight. The only way I thought was to work on myself before I start giving auditions.”

She adds, “It was only when I cracked a project at my very first audition after my comeback in 2023 that I gained some confidence. Now, I am getting back in shape (from being 68kg to 58kg), raring to go and explore mediums that were not there when I left the industry then. Ab bas kaam karna hai and I am looking for more apt roles along with my TV daily Kundali Bhagya. My focus is my work, as I want my son to know that his mother can multitask successfully,” concludes Machhan.