I was anxious about facing the camera due to weight gain: Niju Machhan
The actor talks about her comeback after pregnancy
Actor Niju Machhan shares that it’s time to celebrate a year in the industry after her comeback last year.
“I was part of the industry for six years before I went on a break, due to health and personal reasons, that lasted for six years. Those years, being away from the industry, I got to focus on my health and family and got a chance to retrospect life and work. Being a mother changed things for me. I became patient. But I would be lying if I say that I was not apprehensive when I planned my comeback,” says the Tum Bin Jiya Jaye Na (2014) and Munidhaar (2016) actor.
Talking about the challenges Machhan faced, post pregnancy to get back in shape, she shares, “I strongly feel that there are a lot of things that we perceive and it’s not what the world sees. When I decided to return to acting, I was anxious about facing the camera due to weight gain. I knew that it was not easy to find work in the entertainment industry immediately after having a baby without losing weight. The only way I thought was to work on myself before I start giving auditions.”
She adds, “It was only when I cracked a project at my very first audition after my comeback in 2023 that I gained some confidence. Now, I am getting back in shape (from being 68kg to 58kg), raring to go and explore mediums that were not there when I left the industry then. Ab bas kaam karna hai and I am looking for more apt roles along with my TV daily Kundali Bhagya. My focus is my work, as I want my son to know that his mother can multitask successfully,” concludes Machhan.