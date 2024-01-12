close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / I was anxious about facing the camera due to weight gain: Niju Machhan

I was anxious about facing the camera due to weight gain: Niju Machhan

ByS Farah Rizvi
Jan 12, 2024 11:39 AM IST

The actor talks about her comeback after pregnancy

Actor Niju Machhan shares that it’s time to celebrate a year in the industry after her comeback last year.

Actor Niju Machhan
Actor Niju Machhan

“I was part of the industry for six years before I went on a break, due to health and personal reasons, that lasted for six years. Those years, being away from the industry, I got to focus on my health and family and got a chance to retrospect life and work. Being a mother changed things for me. I became patient. But I would be lying if I say that I was not apprehensive when I planned my comeback,” says the Tum Bin Jiya Jaye Na (2014) and Munidhaar (2016) actor.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Talking about the challenges Machhan faced, post pregnancy to get back in shape, she shares, “I strongly feel that there are a lot of things that we perceive and it’s not what the world sees. When I decided to return to acting, I was anxious about facing the camera due to weight gain. I knew that it was not easy to find work in the entertainment industry immediately after having a baby without losing weight. The only way I thought was to work on myself before I start giving auditions.”

She adds, “It was only when I cracked a project at my very first audition after my comeback in 2023 that I gained some confidence. Now, I am getting back in shape (from being 68kg to 58kg), raring to go and explore mediums that were not there when I left the industry then. Ab bas kaam karna hai and I am looking for more apt roles along with my TV daily Kundali Bhagya. My focus is my work, as I want my son to know that his mother can multitask successfully,” concludes Machhan.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    S Farah Rizvi

    S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On